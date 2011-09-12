US STOCKS-Wall St set for a sharply lower open on EU woes

* Moody's downgrade of French banks expected

* Greek CDS hit new highs on supply, default worries

* Futures dip: S&P 16.7 pts, Dow 160 pts, Nasdaq 30.75 pts

* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US] (Recasts lead, updates with quote)

By Angela Moon

NEW YORK, Sept 12 U.S. stocks indexes were set to drop more than 1 percent at the open on Monday as fears of a credit rating downgrade of French banks and the lack of a solution to Greece's debt problem heightened concerns about the euro zone's debt crisis.

Concerns that the credit crisis in Europe may threaten to spill over into U.S. banks have been pressuring Wall Street for several months, sending shares of major banks to their historical lows in recent weeks.

France's top banks are bracing themselves for a likely credit rating downgrade from Moody's, sources close to the situation said on Saturday, further complicating their efforts to assure investors they are riding out the tensions in funding markets.

Several sources said BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) and Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) were expecting an "imminent" decision from the ratings agency, which first put them under review for possible downgrade on June 15. [ID:nLDE75E08E]

Adding to the gloom was the failure of the weekend's meeting of finance ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations to come up with any fresh proposals for boosting global growth. [ID:nN1E78728T] [ID:nL5E7KC0KE]

Greece on Sunday slapped a new tax on real estate to plug a 2011 budget hole, please international lenders and secure a key new loan tranche as concerns mounted in Europe over its euro zone membership. [ID:nL5E7KB0KN]

"The European sovereign debt issue is increasingly becoming a concern... Without any data today to brush off some of the issues, the market is entirely focused on this," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York.

S&P 500 futures SPc2 fell 16.7 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc2 fell 160 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc2 dropped 30.75 points.

The S&P 500 index could revisit its lows of August, according to Ari Wald, BBH's technical market analyst.

"The important downside level for the S&P 500 remains its climactic August low at 1,100," Wald said. "A bearish flag pattern, typically a continuation formation that signals a pause amid a strong trend, indicates that it is likely that the index tests this level in the near-term."

The U.S. Federal Reserve has quizzed Capital One Financial Corp (COF.N) to determine whether the proposed purchase of ING Groep NV's ING.AS U.S. online banking business would create a "too big to fail" institution, the Wall Street Journal said. [ID:nL3E7KC077]

The newspaper also said Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) is in talks with book publishers about launching a media library service similar to Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) for tablets and other digital books. [ID:nS1E78A0AP]

European stocks slumped, led by banking stocks, while Japan's Nikkei average .N225 dropped to a fresh 2-1/2 year closing low.

U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday, rattled by the resignation of Juergen Stark, a member of the European Central Bank's executive board and governing council, which added to concerns about policymakers' ability to deal with Europe's debt crisis. (Editing by Padraic Cassidy)