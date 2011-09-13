US STOCKS-S&P 500 futures off on doubt over Italy bond deal

* China may not buy Italian debt-report

* European shares bounce back from hitting fresh 2-yr low

* Import, export prices on tap

* Futures off: S&P 7.8 pts, Dow 94 pts, Nasdaq 6.5 pts

NEW YORK, Sept 13 U.S. stock index futures fell on Tuesday after reports cast doubt on a possible deal for China to buy Italian debt, heightening concerns about the fiscal crisis in Europe.

* Wall Street ended higher on Monday, bouncing back after reports that Italy's finance minister met with a delegation of Chinese officials to discuss buying Italian bonds. But another report later said Beijing may not buy the debt due to unstable European bond markets.

* European shares hit a fresh two-year low for the second straight session then rose to near break-even.

* At 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT), the Labor Department releases import-export prices for August. Economists forecast a 0.8 percent drop in import prices and a flat reading in export prices. In the prior month, import prices rose 0.3 percent and export prices dropped 0.4 percent.

* At 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), the Treasury Department issues monthly budget data for August. Economists forecast a $132.0 billion deficit rising from $129.4 billion in July.

* Hewlett-Packard Co (HPQ.N) extended the deadline for its $11.2 billion takeover offer for British software company Autonomy Corp Plc AUTN.L after gaining acceptances from only 41.6 percent of shareholders. For details, see [ID:nL3E7KD1DA]

* Conglomerate General Electric Co (GE.N) hopes to double its business in Germany in five years, a GE executive told the Wall Street Journal. [ID:nL3E7KD0OX]

* S&P 500 futures SPc2 fell 7.8 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc2 were off 94 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc2 dipped 6.5 points.

* ICSC/Goldman Sachs chain store sales for the week ended Sept. 10 is due at 7:45 a.m. EDT (1145 GMT). In the previous week, sales fell 0.7 percent.

* Redbook releases its retail sales index of department and chain store sales for September versus August at 8:55 a.m. EDT (1255 GMT). In the prior period, sales rose 0.4 percent.

* Blackstone Group LP's (BX.N) former top Asia dealmaker is leaving the firm and returning to New York, sources said. [ID:nL3E7KD1NF]

* In earnings news, Best Buy Co Inc (BBY.N) is scheduled to announce quarterly results. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)