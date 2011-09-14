US STOCKS-Futures up after comments on new euro bonds

* Options due soon for new joint euro bonds-official
* Producer price index, retail sales on tap
* Futures up: S&P 8.7 pts, Dow 59 pts, Nasdaq 6.25 pts
NEW YORK, Sept 14 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Wednesday, recovering from earlier losses, after the head of
the European Commission said it will present options for joint
euro zone bonds, a tool that might help resolve the region's
debt crisis.
* European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said
the commission will soon present proposals for common euro
bonds. Germany is opposed to debt jointly issued and
underwritten by all 17 members of the bloc. For details, see
* S&P 500 futures SPc2 gained 8.7 points and were above
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc2 were up
59 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc2 added 16.25 points.
* In economic data, the Producer Price Index for August
will be released at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT). Economists in a
Reuters survey expected a 0.1 percent decline, compared with a
0.2 percent rise in July.
* U.S. retail sales for August are also due at 8:30 a.m.Forecasts call for a rise of 0.2 percent last month versus
July's 0.5 percent increase.
* Business inventories for July are expected to show a jump
of 0.5 percent, compared with a 0.3 percent rise in June. The
data is due at 10:00 a.m. EDT. (1400 GMT)
* China will keep monetary policy tight to contain
inflation but forge ahead with structural reforms and seek toboost consumption to sustain long-term economic growth, Premier
Wen Jiabao said.
* Financial stocks were in the spotlight. BNP Paribas
(BNPP.PA) dropped after the French bank announced a plan to
sell 70 billion euros of risk-weighted assets, while Societe
Generale (SOGN.PA) fell after Moody's downgraded the bank,
citing its exposure to Greek debt.
* Dell Inc's DELL.O board authorized an additional share
repurchase one month after the world's No. 2 personal computer
maker slashed its 2012 sales forecast on uncertainty in
government and corporate spending. [ID:nL3E7KD3WY]
* General Electric Co (GE.N) will buy back Berkshire
Hathaway Inc's (BRKa.N) preferred stake, handing back a
lifeline from the 2008 financial crisis.
* Google Inc (GOOG.O) raised its offer for Motorola
Mobility Holdings Inc (MMI.N) by 33 percent to $12.5 billion
after two weeks of negotiations.
* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as investors bought shares
beaten down in recent weeks and bet European leaders would take
action soon to ease the Greek debt crisis.
