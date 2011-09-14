US STOCKS-Futures gain after comments on new euro bonds

* Options due soon for new joint euro bonds-official
* Producer price index, retail sales on tap
* Futures up: S&P 11.9 pts, Dow 91 pts, Nasdaq 21 pts
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Sept 14 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Wednesday after the head of the European Commission said it
will present options for joint euro zone bonds, a tool that
might help resolve the region's debt crisis.
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said the
body will soon present proposals for common euro bonds. Germany
has been opposed to debt jointly issued and underwritten by all
17 members of the bloc. For details, see [ID:nB5E7K601K]
S&P 500 futures SPc2 gained 11.9 points and were above
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc2 were up
91 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc2 added 21 points.
In economic data, the Producer Price Index (PPI) for August
will be released at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT). Economists in a
Reuters survey expected a 0.1 percent decline, compared with a
0.2 percent rise in July.
"It's still a market with all eyes on Europe and how the
euro is trading. But we haven't had any economic data for
Monday and Tuesday, so today's PPI number will closely watched
for signs of stagflation," said Joe Saluzzi, co-manager of
Themis Trading in Chatham, New Jersey.
U.S. retail sales for August are also due at 8:30 a.m.
Forecasts call for a rise of 0.2 percent last month versus
July's 0.5 percent increase.
Business inventories for July are expected to show a jump
of 0.5 percent, compared with a 0.3 percent rise in June. The
data is due at 10:00 a.m. EDT. (1400 GMT)
China will keep monetary policy tight to contain inflation
but forge ahead with structural reforms and seek to boost
consumption to sustain long-term economic growth, Premier Wen
Jiabao said.
Financial stocks were in the spotlight. BNP Paribas
(BNPP.PA) dropped after the French bank announced a plan to
sell 70 billion euros of risk-weighted assets, while Societe
Generale (SOGN.PA) fell after Moody's downgraded the bank,
citing its exposure to Greek debt. [ID:nL5E7KE22K]
Dell Inc's DELL.O board authorized an additional share
repurchase one month after the world's No. 2 personal computer
maker slashed its 2012 sales forecast on uncertainty in
government and corporate spending. [ID:nL3E7KD3WY]
General Electric Co (GE.N) will buy back Berkshire Hathaway
Inc's (BRKa.N) preferred stake, handing back a lifeline from
the 2008 financial crisis. [ID:nN1E77F0OH]
Google Inc (GOOG.O) had raised its offer for Motorola
Mobility Holdings Inc (MMI.N) by 33 percent to $12.5 billion
after two weeks of negotiations. [ID:nS1E78C26V]
U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as investors bought shares
beaten down in recent weeks and bet European leaders would take
action soon to ease the Greek debt crisis.
(Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)