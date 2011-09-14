US STOCKS-Wall St to open higher on hopes of European fix

* U.S. retail sales, producer prices flat
* Options due soon for new joint euro bonds-official
* Greek, German, French leaders to hold conference call
* Futures up: S&P 6.9 pts, Dow 67 pts, Nasdaq 14 pts
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Sept 14 U.S. stocks were set for a
higher open on Wednesday after the head of the European
Commission said it will present options for joint euro zone
bonds, a tool that investors view as a step forward to
addressing the region's debt crisis.
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said the
body will soon present proposals for common euro bonds. Germany
has been opposed to debt jointly issued and underwritten by all
17 members of the bloc.
The markets were also lifted after sources said the leaders
of Germany, France and Greece will hold a conference call later
Wednesday on Greece's fiscal crisis.
"The cautious optimism that led to stocks' positive finish
yesterday has carried over into today, with hopes for a
solution to the European debt drama once again lifting
sentiment," said Andrea Kramer, strategist at Schaeffer's
Investment Research in Cincinnati, Ohio.
S&P futures SPc2 rose 6.9 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc2 were up
67 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc2 added 14 points.
S&P 500 index futures briefly pared gains after data showed
growth in U.S. retail sales stalled in August. Story:
growth in U.S. retail sales stalled in August.
Another report showed U.S. producer prices were unchanged
in August, held down by a drop in energy goods costs. Story:
[ID:nN13PI1], table [ID:nLLAEKE706]
Financial stocks were in the spotlight. BNP Paribas
(BNPP.PA) dropped after the French bank announced a plan to
sell 70 billion euros of risk-weighted assets, while Societe
Generale (SOGN.PA) fell after Moody's downgraded the bank,
citing its exposure to Greek debt.
Dell Inc's DELL.O board authorized an additional share
repurchase one month after the world's No. 2 personal computer
maker slashed its 2012 sales forecast on uncertainty in
government and corporate spending.
General Electric Co (GE.N) will buy back Berkshire Hathaway
Inc's (BRKa.N) preferred stake, handing back a lifeline from
the 2008 financial crisis.
U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as investors bought shares
beaten down in recent weeks and bet European leaders would take
action soon to ease the Greek debt crisis.
(Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)