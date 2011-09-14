US STOCKS-Wall St weighed down by lackluster data, Europe

* Business inventories up less than expected
* August retail sales flat as confidence crumbles
* Indexes: Dow down 0.5 pct, S&P down 0.4 pct, Nasdaq flat
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Sept 14 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday
as optimism faded over comments about possible new euro zone
bonds to help ease the region's debt crisis, and lackluster
data on U.S. retail sales gave investors pause.
Stocks dropped further after an Austrian parliamentary
panel failed to pass changes to a euro zone bailout fund,
possibly delaying government approval until October. Officials
said approval was only delayed, not endangered. For details,
see [ID:nL5E7KE34A]
In the latest U.S. economic data, growth in retail sales
stalled in August after political battling undermined faith
that Washington could steer the country clear of a double-dip
recession. [ID:nS1E78D0B7]
Also, U.S. business inventories rose slightly less than
expected in July, suggesting caution by firms about demand at
the start of the third quarter. [ID:nCAT005512]
"Huge market turmoil had an obvious impact on retail sales
at the same time job hires remain lackluster," said Peter
Boockvar, equity strategist at Miller Tabak + Co in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 59.11
points, or 0.53 percent, at 11,046.74. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX dipped 4.66 points, or 0.40 percent, at
1,168.21. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was off 1.18
points, or 0.05 percent, at 2,530.97.
Big-cap technology companies supported the Nasdaq, which
outperformed other indexes.
Dell Inc's DELL.O board authorized an additional share
repurchase one month after the big personal computer maker
slashed its sales forecast on uncertainty in government and
corporate spending. The stock was up 1.9 percent at $14.65.
[ID:nL3E7KD3WY]
Cisco Inc (CSCO.O) rose 0.9 percent to $16.49. The company
slashed its long-term forecasts late Tuesday, but the stock
rose on the view it was seeking to reduce costs and set itself
on a path for slower but more stable growth. [ID:nS1E78C109]
(Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)