US STOCKS-Techs lift Wall St but euro zone fears weigh

* Euro-zone fund approval delayed, adding to confusion
* Dell approves $5 billion more in buyback program
* Business inventories signal caution, retail sales flat
* Indexes up: Dow 0.4 pct, S&P 0.6 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Sept 14 U.S. stocks rose in a zigzag
session on Wednesday as gains in major tech shares helped
offset worries whether euro zone leaders can make progress in
easing the region's debt crisis.
Comments about possible new euro zone bonds to help ease
the region's debt crisis spurred early optimism, prompting an
early rally in equities. However, those initial gains faded
after an Austrian parliamentary panel failed to pass changes to
a bailout fund, possibly delaying government approval until
October.
The Dow fell as much as 1 percent, although officials said
The Dow fell as much as 1 percent, although officials said approval was not endangered.
"All the cross-currents in Europe are resulting in
increased volatility here," said David Kotok, chief investment
officer at Cumberland Advisors in Sarasota, Florida. "When we
know what the next step will be, that will resolve a lot of our
issues here."
The leaders of Greece, France and Germany were to hold a
video conference on measures to head off a potential Greek
default, which has prompted rising global alarm.
Tech stocks were the biggest gainers, with the S&P
information technology index .GSPT up 0.8 percent and the
semiconductor index .SOX up 1.5 percent. They are seen as a
safer bet in risky times, as well as an industry that will
benefit as the economy recovers.
Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) and SanDisk Corp SNDK.O were the
index's top gainers, with Nvidia up 4.9 percent to $15.24 and
SanDisk climbing 4 percent to $42.60.
Dell Inc DELL.O added 2.3 percent to $14.71 a day after
its board authorized an additional $5 billion stock buyback
"The yin and yang of the market right now is that stocks
are cheap from a long-term perspective, but the uncertainty
overseas means the tone changes all the time," Kotok said.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 49.15
points, or 0.44 percent, at 11,155.00. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 6.57 points, or 0.56 percent, at
1,179.44. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 23.36
points, or 0.92 percent, at 2,555.51.
Also lifting the Nasdaq was Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O),
which rose 0.9 percent to $16.49. The company slashed its
long-term forecasts late Tuesday, but the stock rose on the
view it was seeking to reduce costs and set itself on a path
Avis Budget Group (CAR.O) rose 4.5 percent to $12.27 after
dropping its bid to buy Dollar Thrifty DTG.N. Hertz Global
Holdings Inc (HTZ.N), which has also bid for Dollar, surged 12
In the latest U.S. economic data, growth in retail sales
stalled in August while business inventories rose slightly less
than expected in July, suggesting caution by firms about demand
at the start of the third quarter. [ID:nS1E78D0B7]
