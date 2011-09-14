US STOCKS-Wall St jumps 2 percent on euro zone relief

* France, Germany call on Greece to enforce austerity
* Berlusconi wins backing on reforms in Italy
* Hedge funds return to buying euro, stocks -- strategist
* Indexes up: Dow 1.8 pct, S&P 1.9 pct, Nasdaq 2.1 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Sept 14 U.S. stocks rose 2 percent on
Wednesday amid optimism over talks to contain the euro zone
debt crisis.
German and French leaders urged Greece to implement all
financial reforms "strictly and effectively" to ensure
continued euro zone assistance and reduce any chance of a debt
default, a German government spokesman said. For details, see
[ID:nP6E7JV05E]
Adding to relief for investors, Italian Prime Minister
Silvio Berlusconi won a confidence vote on an austerity plan
for the euro zone's third-largest economy.
Concerns about spreading debt problems in the euro zone
have battered stocks for weeks. The benchmark S&P 500 is down
7.6 percent so far for the month.
"What we're watching is global hedge funds, at least
momentarily, throw the risk-trade switch back on, directing
funds away from the dollar and into the euro and into global
equities," said Fred Dickson, chief market strategist at D.A.
Davidson & Co. Lake Oswego, Oregon.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 203.74
points, or 1.83 percent, at 11,309.59. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 21.77 points, or 1.86 percent, at
1,194.64. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 53.88
points, or 2.13 percent, at 2,586.03.
