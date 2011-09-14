US STOCKS-Push for action in euro zone fuels gains

* France, Germany urge Greece to enforce austerity
* Berlusconi wins backing on reforms in Italy
* Hedge funds return to buying euro, stocks -- strategist
* Indexes up: Dow 1.3 pct, S&P 1.4 pct, Nasdaq 1.6 pct
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
(Updates to close)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Sept 14 U.S. stocks rose 1 percent in
a third day of gains on Wednesday after European leaders
displayed new urgency in efforts to contain the euro zone debt
crisis.
German and French leaders called on Greece to implement all
financial reforms "strictly and effectively," a German
government spokesman said. For details, see [ID:nP6E7JV05E].
Greece expects policymakers to report that Athens is on
track to fulfill its targets and receive the aid it needs to
avoid any chance of a debt default, a Greek official said.
Adding to the relief for investors, Italian Prime Minister
Silvio Berlusconi won a confidence vote on an austerity plan
for the euro zone's third-largest economy.
Fears that Europe's crisis could plunge it into recession
and drag down global growth have hammered stocks for weeks.
Stocks that are typically well positioned to benefit from
economic growth, such as General Electric (GE.N) and other
industrial shares, were top gainers.
"What we're watching is global hedge funds, at least
momentarily, throw the risk-trade switch back on, directing
funds away from the dollar and into the euro and into global
equities," said Fred Dickson, chief market strategist at D.A.
Davidson & Co. in Lake Oswego, Oregon.
Sentiment received an early boost after Europe's top
bureaucrat said plans for a common euro zone bond, seen by many
as a key tool to ease the region's festering debt crisis, would
soon be presented. [ID:nL3E7KE09F]
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 140.88
points, or 1.27 percent, at 11,246.73. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 15.81 points, or 1.35 percent, at
1,188.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 40.40
points, or 1.60 percent, at 2,572.55.
The S&P 500 is still down 11.6 percent since July 22,
roughly when the market's recent slide began.
The actions by European leaders followed an urgent call by
U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner for them to act
forcefully to solve Europe's debt crisis. Geithner said they
have the financial and economic capacity to do so.
[ID:nS1E78D0FH]
Conglomerate GE ended 2.5 percent higher at $15.79. Tech
stocks also were among top gainers, and the Nasdaq outperformed
the other two major indexes for a third day.
Shares of Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) jumped 5.2 percent to
$15.28, while SanDisk Corp SNDK.O rose 4.2 percent to
$42.66.
Dell Inc DELL.O added 3.3 percent to $14.86 a day after
its board authorized an additional $5 billion stock buyback
program. [ID:nL3E7KD3WY]
Sentiment received an early boost after Europe's top
bureaucrat said plans for a common euro zone bond, seen by some
as a key tool to ease the region's festering debt crisis, would
soon be presented. [ID:nL3E7KE09F]
Volume was 8.5 billion shares on the NYSE, Amex and Nasdaq,
above last year's average of roughly 7.6 billion.
Advancers beat decliners by nearly 11 to 4 on the NYSE and
by about 9 to 3 on the Nasdaq.
The day's U.S. economic data was mostly brushed aside by
investors. Growth in retail sales stalled in August while
business inventories rose slightly less than expected in July,
suggesting caution by firms about demand at the start of the
third quarter. [ID:nS1E78D0B7] [ID:nCAT005512]
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth
Barry)