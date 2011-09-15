US STOCKS-Wall St to open up on Europe, data could weigh

* U.S. jobless claims post surprise increase last week
* France, Germany urge Greece to enforce austerity
* Futures up: S&P 10.4 pts, Dow 87 pts, Nasdaq 23.25 pts
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Sept 15 Wall Street was set for a
higher open on Thursday after three straight winning sessions
on relief European leaders were committed to keeping Greece
afloat, but weaker-than-expected data, including jobless
claims, kept gains in check.
U.S. stock index futures pared advances after a report
showed initial jobless claims rose to their highest since June,
and a gauge of New York State manufacturing contracted in
Another report showed the U.S. inflation rate decelerated
slightly in August as gasoline prices rose at a more modest
pace and the cost of buying a new car held steady.
"First of all, the trend of jobless claims is moving
upwards. That, and the Empire State suggest things are slowing
down. CPI is moving up somewhat as well, so it will make it
more difficult for the Fed to talk about lower rates, even if
the economy needs it," said Subodh Kumar, chief investment
strategist at Subodh Kumar & Associates in Toronto.
"We've had some strong days lately, and given the
volatility we've seen I would expect us to move lower on these
numbers."
S&P 500 futures SPc2 gained 10.4 points and were above
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc2 were up
87 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc2 added 23.25 points.
On Wednesday, stocks rose 1 percent to rack up a third
straight winning day after European leaders displayed new
urgency in efforts to contain the regional debt crisis.
"I have no doubt that Greece stays in the euro zone," said
Peter Boockvar, equity strategist at Miller Tabak + Co in New
York. "It's just the state of their balance sheet that needs to
be fixed and that will ultimately be done through a 50 percent
plus cut to the value of their existing debt outstanding."
Germany and France called on Greece to implement all
financial reforms "strictly and effectively," a German
At 9:15 a.m. EDT (1315 GMT), the U.S. Federal Reserve
releases industrial production and capacity utilization data
for August. Economists look for a 0.1 percent rise in
production and a reading of 77.5 percent for capacity
utilization. In the previous report, production rose 0.9
percent and capacity utilization was 77.5 percent.
At 10:00 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT), the Philadelphia Federal
Reserve releases its September business activity survey.
Economists forecast a reading of -15.0 versus -30.7 in August.
Switzerland's UBS AG UBSN.VX(UBS.N) said it discovered
unauthorized trading by a rogue trader in its investment bank
has led to a loss of some $2 billion. U.S.-listed shares of UBS
fell 10.5 percent to $11.36 in premarket trade.
Diversified U.S. manufacturer Tyco International Ltd
TYC.N agreed to acquire Israeli electronic security systems
maker Visonic Ltd VSC.TA for $2.26 a share, or $100 million
A federal jury awarded DuPont and Co (DD.N) nearly $1
billion in damages on Wednesday, ruling that South Korea's
Kolon Industries Inc (120110.KS) stole trade secrets for a
fiber used to make Kevlar bulletproof vests. [ID:nS1E78D1Q9]
