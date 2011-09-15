US STOCKS-Wall St gains for 4th day on central banks' move

* Central banks offer liquidity to European lenders
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Sept 15 Wall Street gained for a
fourth straight session on Thursday after major central banks
coordinated efforts to offer liquidity into the strained
European banking system.
The European Central Bank (ECB) along with other major
central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, will
reintroduce three-month dollar liquidity operations in the
fourth quarter. For details, see [ID:nF9E7JT00G]
The move was seen as good for the European banking system,
which has experienced renewed strains in finding dollar funding
due to growing distrust between lenders amid the region's
sovereign debt crisis.
"The stress is still there as long as sovereign debt issues
aren't dealt with aggressively, but this move eases short-term
funding problems," said Peter Boockvar, equity strategist at
Miller Tabak + Co in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 81.36
points, or 0.72 percent, at 11,328.09. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX rose 7.58 points, or 0.64 percent, at
1,196.26. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC added 11.86
points, or 0.46 percent, at 2,584.41.
Financial stocks were early top gainers, with the S&P
financial sector index .GSPF up 1 percent. Among individual
stocks, Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) rose 1.8 percent to $7.18,
and JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) gained nearly 2 percent to
$33.42.
The move by the central banks offset weaker economic
reports showing new weekly jobless claims hitting their highest
level since late June and a gauge of New York state factory
activity contracting in September. [ID:nS1E78E0EM]
Switzerland's UBS AG UBSN.VX(UBS.N) said it discovered
unauthorized activity by a rogue trader in its investment bank
that led to a loss of some $2 billion. U.S.-listed shares of
UBS fell 9.3 percent to $11.50. [ID:nL5E7KF0F1]
(Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)