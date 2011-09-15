US STOCKS-Wall St rises 4th day as euro zone fears recede

* Central banks offer liquidity to European lenders
* Banks among day's leaders alongside industrials
* Indexes up: Dow 1.3 pct, S&P 1.3 pct, Nasdaq 1.1 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Sept 15 Investors pushed U.S. stocks
higher for a fourth day on Thursday as coordinated central bank
action encouraged optimism about dealing with the euro zone
debt crisis and its threat to the global recovery.
Major stock indices rose more than 1 percent. Shares of
financial companies, which have been among the hardest hit by
the debt worries, outperformed other sectors.
The S&P financial index .GSPF and the S&P industrial
index .GSPI each rose 1.8 percent.
Shares of Bank of America (BAC.N) rose 4 percent to $7.32.
General Electric (GE.N) gained 3 percent to $16.09.
The European Central Bank, along with other major central
banks, will reintroduce three-month dollar liquidity operations
in the fourth quarter.
The move benefited the European banking system, which
experienced new stress in finding dollar funds due to
nervousness by lenders. For details, see [ID:nL5E7KF2LG]
"The bottom line is the EU and the IMF and the
industrialized nations are trying to convince the market that
the euro is here to stay, euro land is not going to
disintegrate and Greece is probably going to avoid a default,"
said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global
Capital in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 149.21
points, or 1.33 percent, at 11,395.94. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 15.81 points, or 1.33 percent, at
1,204.49. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 28.38
points, or 1.10 percent, at 2,600.93.
Worries about a Greek default have plagued the stock market
for weeks.
While the S&P 500 index is still down 10 percent since July
22, the broad gauge has managed a 4.3 percent gain so far this
week.
Advancers were leading decliners by about 3 to 1 on the New
York Stock Exchange.
Optimism over containing the debt crisis came even as
German Chancellor Angela Merkel rejected the idea of euro zone
bonds as a solution.
A top official said he expects lenders to recommend the
release of a vital next tranche of aid to Greece, warding off
the threat of an imminent default. [ID:nL5E7KF1CX]
