US STOCKS-Euro zone progress extends Wall St gain

* Central banks offer dollar liquidity to European lenders
* Banks among day's leaders alongside industrials
* Indexes up: Dow 1.7 pct, S&P 1.7 pct, Nasdaq 1.3 pct
(Updates with further losses by Research In Motion)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Sept 15 U.S. stocks rose for a fourth
day on Thursday as coordinated central bank action calmed fears
that Europe's financial sector was headed for a credit freeze
due to the region's sovereign debt crisis.
Financial shares rallied after the European Central Bank
announced plans, in coordination with other major central
banks, to make it easier for euro zone institutions to borrow
dollars. For details, see [ID:nL5E7KF2LG]
Major stock indices rose more than 1 percent. Shares of
banks, among the hardest hit by the debt worries, outperformed
other sectors.
The S&P financial index .GSPF jumped 2.6 percent and the
S&P industrial index .GSPI rose 1.9 percent. Bank of America
(BAC.N) gained 4 percent to $7.33 while conglomerate General
Electric (GE.N) advanced 2.8 percent to $16.08.
"The bottom line is the EU and the IMF and the industrial
nations are trying to convince the market that the euro is here
to stay, euro land is not going to disintegrate and Greece is
probably going to avoid a default," said Peter Cardillo, chief
market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
While the S&P 500 index is still down 10 percent since July
22, the broad gauge has managed a 4.8 percent gain so far this
week and is on track for its best weekly percentage gain since
the start of July.
Worries about a Greek default have plagued the stock market
for weeks. The central bank action was the latest sign this
week that Europe's political and economic leaders were stepping
up their commitment to contain the crisis.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 186.45
points, or 1.66 percent, at 11,433.18. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 20.43 points, or 1.72 percent, at
1,209.11. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 34.52
points, or 1.34 percent, at 2,607.07.
Advancers led decliners by more than 3 to 1 on the New York
Stock Exchange and by 2 to 1 on Nasdaq.
Volume was 7.5 billion shares on the NYSE, Amex and Nasdaq,
just below last year's average of roughly 7.6 billion.
Optimism over containing the debt crisis offset the impact
of disappointing U.S. economic data.
New weekly U.S. jobless claims hit their highest level
since late June and a gauge of New York state factory activity
contracted in September. [ID:nS1E78E0EM]
Another report showed manufacturing activity in the
Mid-Atlantic region contracted for a second month in a row.
[ID:nS1E78D16W]
After the closing bell, shares of BlackBerry maker Research
In Motion RIM.TORIMM.O dropped 17.4 percent to $24.40 after
it reported a sharp drop in quarterly profit and gave an
outlook that did not go beyond what analysts had anticipated.
[ID:.nS1E78E1MR]. The stock finished regular-session trading in
New York down slightly at $29.54.
During the regular session, Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) shares
slumped 18.9 percent to $169.25 after it cut its third-quarter
subscriber outlook, citing a price increase that spurred
customers to shy away from its DVD-only service.
[ID:nL3E7KF2CN]
Also, U.S.-traded shares of UBS AG (UBS.N) shed 10 percent
to close at $11.41 after the company said a trader who lost the
Swiss bank around $2 billion in unauthorised deals had been
arrested in London. [ID:nL5E7KF0F1]
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth
Barry)