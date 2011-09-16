US STOCKS-Futures off after 4-day rally, RIM drops

* Geithner urges unity in tackling euro zone crisis
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Sept 16 U.S. stock index futures were
lower on Friday after equities notched four days of gains and as
European policymakers gathered to discuss the region's debt
crisis, while Research in Motion weighed on the technology
sector after a weak earnings report.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, at a meeting with
European finance ministers in Poland, said the United States and
the European Union must work closely together to overcome the
current economic challenges. He said Europe has the capacity to
contain its sovereign debt crisis, and must avoid "loose talk"
about the euro.
Earlier, a senior euro zone official said Geithner had urged
ministers to look at leveraging the 440 billion euro European
Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), the bloc's bailout fund, to
make it more effective at calming sovereign and banking-system
"With short-term U.S. dollar funding concerns temporarily
set aside for European banks, all eyes remain on Greece and the
parliamentary votes endorsing a super-sized EFSF," said Peter
Boockvar, equity strategist at Miller Tabak + Co in New York.
"There still seems to be, though, a complete lack of
acknowledgment on the part of most European officials that
Greece's finances cannot survive under its current balance sheet
and that reforming their economy can only succeed with an
extinguishment of part of their debt load."
S&P 500 futures SPc1 lost 6.5 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc2 were down
46 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 fell 8.75 points.
Research In Motion Ltd RIM.TORIMM.O reported a steep
drop in quarterly profit on limp sales of its smartphones and
tablets, and offered investors little hope of a turnaround soon.
U.S.-listed shares of RIM fell 19.4 percent to $23.82.
Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers
will release preliminary September consumer sentiment index at
9:55 a.m. EDT (1355 GMT). Economists expected a reading of 56.5,
compared with 55.7 in the final August report.
Private equity firm Silver Lake is considering a bid for
Internet company Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O) weeks after its chief
European shares rose early Friday, adding to gains following
central bank action Thursday to boost liquidity.
U.S. stocks advanced for a fourth day on Thursday after
coordinated central bank action to add liquidity calmed fears
that Europe's financial sector was headed for a credit freeze
due to the region's sovereign debt crisis.
