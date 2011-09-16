US STOCKS-Wall St flat, S&P trying for best week since July

* U.S. consumer sentiment up, expectations at 31-yr low
* Geithner urges unity in tackling euro zone crisis
* Research In Motion shrs tumble after steep profit drop
* Indexes: Dow flat, S&P down 0.2 pct, Nasdaq flat
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Sept 16 U.S. stocks were little
changed on Friday as investors booked profits after a four-day
rally, but optimism European leaders were on the right track in
tackling the region's debt problem kept losses in check.
The S&P 500 .SPX, up about 4.6 percent so far this week,
could post its best weekly performance since early July.
Bank stocks were the top losers, with the S&P 500 financial
index .GSPF down 1.4 percent. Utility stocks .GSPU were the
top gainers, up nearly 1 percent.
"The news yesterday that central banks are offering dollar
liquidity to European lenders is regarded as being the start of
an accelerated process in addressing the debt crisis. It was
like lighting a match," said James Dailey, portfolio manager of
TEAM Asset Strategy Fund in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
"With the Fed meeting next week, (the Europe news) sort of
served as a threshold. Investors are now thinking that we have
entered a process towards additional monetization."
U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, at a meeting of
European finance ministers in Poland, urged them to leverage
their bailout fund to better tackle the debt crisis. Based on
comments by officials, it appeared that Geithner and the
Europeans did not see entirely eye-to-eye. For details, see
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 0.99
points, or 0.01 percent, at 11,432.19. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was down 2.11 points, or 0.17 percent, at
1,207.00. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 0.20
points, or 0.01 percent, at 2,606.87.
On Thursday the world's leading central banks agreed to
boost short-term dollar funding for banks, easing investor
fears about the European financial system.
Meanwhile, in the latest U.S. economic data, consumer
sentiment inched up in early September, but Americans remained
gloomy about the future, with a gauge of expectations falling
to its lowest level since 1980. [ID:nS1E78F0G4]
In company news, Research In Motion Ltd RIM.TORIMM.O
slid 19 percent to $24.08 a day after it reported a steep drop
in quarterly profit and offered little hope of a turnaround
soon. [ID:nS1E78E1MR]
(Reporting by Angela Moon; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)