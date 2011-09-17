US STOCKS-Europe propels Wall Street higher for week

* Investors reassured major euro zone disruption unlikely
* Geithner urges unity in tackling debt crisis
* United Technology lining up funds for big buy--sources
* Research In Motion tumbles after steep profit drop
* Indexes up: Dow 0.7 pct, S&P 0.6 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
(Updates with volume in final two paragraphs and adds Moody's
on Italy in paragraph 12)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Sept 16 U.S. stocks rose for a fifth
day in a row on Friday and the S&P 500 scored its best week
since early July on signs euro zone leaders were acting
together to limit any damage from its sovereign debt crisis.
The leaders took steps this week to show they were tackling
the debt crisis, which has plagued markets for weeks, including
coordinated central bank moves to give European banks greater
access to funding in dollars.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner urged EU finance
ministers to leverage their bailout fund to better tackle the
debt crisis and to start speaking with one voice, but there was
no agreement on what steps to take. For details, see
[ID:L3E7KG0KC]
Still, the encouraging headlines out of Europe helped the
S&P 500 post a 5.4 percent gain for the week, its best since
early July, and the five-day string of gains was the broad
index's strongest since the end of June.
The Nasdaq composite index registered its best weekly
percentage advance since July 2009, reflecting strength in
technology shares on Friday. The S&P tech index .GSPT rose 1
percent, while the S&P consumer discretionary index .GSPD
also gained 1 percent.
"The market seems to be a little bit more reassured that
(their) support will not allow for a major disruption in
Europe," said Natalie Trunow, chief investment officer of
equities at Calvert Investment Management in Bethesda,
Maryland, which manages about $14.8 billion.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI ended up 75.91
points, or 0.66 percent, at 11,509.09. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 6.90 points, or 0.57 percent, at
1,216.01. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 15.24
points, or 0.58 percent, at 2,622.31.
The Nasdaq gained 6.3 percent for the week while the Dow
rose 4.7 percent.
Still, major obstacles must be overcome in solving the euro
zone's debt crisis.
Less than 75 percent of private sector creditors have
signaled they will take part in a scheme to buy back Greek
debt, far less than the 90 percent target set by Greece. The
shortfall could jeopardize the planned second bailout package
for Athens. [ID:nLDE78F0E3]
Greece's international lenders said on Friday they would
delay a crucial visit to the country next week, and European
finance ministers demanded that Athens fulfill its pledges to
win further aid. [ID:nLZM0939XL]
After the market's close, Moody's Investors Service left
Italy's Aa2 foreign sovereign currency credit rating unchanged
but reiterated that it remained on review for a possible
downgrade. [ID:nWNA8718]
Among U.S. stocks, General Electric Co (GE.N) gained 1.6
percent to $16.33 after forming two new joint ventures in
Russia that it said could generate $10 billion to $15 billion
in new revenue over the next few years. [ID:nL3E7KG1UI]
Another Dow component, United Technologies Corp (UTX.N), is
lining up financing for a major acquisition in the United
States, according to people with direct knowledge of the
matter.
The U.S. industrial conglomerate is tapping the credit
market for funds that could top $20 billion, said one of the
sources. Its shares slipped 0.1 percent to $75.50.
[ID:S1E78F0H8]
One of the worst hit stocks, BlackBerry maker Research In
Motion Ltd RIM.TORIMM.O slid 19 percent to $23.93 a day
after it reported a steep drop in quarterly profit and offered
little hope of a turnaround soon. [ID:nS1E78E1MR]
U.S. economic data showed consumer sentiment inched up in
early September, but Americans were gloomy about the future. A
gauge of expectations fell to its lowest level since 1980.
[ID:nS1E78F0G4]
Volume was a strong 8.8 billion shares on the New York
Stock Exchange, Amex and Nasdaq, above last year's average of
roughly 7.6 billion.
Advancers led decliners by 15 to 14 on the NYSE and by
about 7 to 6 on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth
Barry)