US STOCKS-Wall St rebounds on Fed and Greece hopes

* Fed begins two-day policy meeting
* S&P downgrades Italy's credit rating
* Apple hits all-time highs
* Dow up 1.1 pct, S&P up 1.1 pct, Nasdaq up 0.7 pct
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Claire Sibonney
NEW YORK, Sept 20 U.S. stocks pushed higher
on Tuesday afternoon as investors were cautiously optimistic
that the U.S. Federal Reserve will offer more economic
stimulus and that Greek debt talks were progressing.
The broad-based rally included economically sensitive
financial and commodity shares, though defensive sectors such
as utilities, telecommunications and health care were up
closer to 2 percent, leading the way higher.
AT&T Inc (T.N) rose 1.9 percent to $29.13, while
biopharmaceutical company Celgene Corp (CELG.O) surged 7
percent to $65.46.
"It's a combination of expectations for something positive
to come from the Fed and also Europe's ability to withstand
the continued negative concerns about sovereign debt," said
Michael James, senior trader at regional investment bank
Wedbush Morgan in Los Angeles.
At the Fed's two-day meeting that started Tuesday, the
central bank is expected to try to push already low long-term
interest rates even lower by tilting toward longer-duration
bonds in its portfolio, a move known as Operation Twist. For
details, see [nFEDAHEAD]
Meanwhile, U.S. markets also took their cue from buoyant
European dividend-paying shares, which showed resilience after
the initial shock of Standard & Poor's downgrade of Italy's
credit rating. Investors took comfort from news in the
previous session that Greece was close to a new deal with the
troika of international lenders -- the European Union, the
European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund.
Market players warned that the rally could be short-lived
as investors typically "buy the rumor and sell the fact," and
may be tempted to take profits on Wednesday after a strong
performance all last week.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI climbed 125.83
points, or 1.10 percent, to 11,526.84. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX gained 13.62 points, or 1.13 percent, to
1,217.71. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC rose 18.28
points, or 0.70 percent, to 2,631.11.
Technical indicators, however, pointed to a positive "risk
on" tone over the next week. Recent indicators, including the
strikingly low number of stocks trading above their 10-week
moving averages indicate heavily oversold conditions, said Ron
Meisels, technical analyst and president of Phases & Cycles in
Montreal.
Meisels is looking for the year to end on stronger ground,
but for that to happen, he said the S&P 500 needs to hold
above 1,125 to avoid the risk of a sell-off close to 1,000.
Before then, he noted the market is vulnerable to another
trough in early October, which would mark a 105-day cycle
low.
Apple Inc (AAPL.O) again hit an all-time intraday high, up
more almost 3 percent to reach $422.86, before easing slightly
to $421.24. Wedbush Securities added the stock to its "best
ideas" list. [ID:nL3E7KK2OC]
Among technology stocks, International Business Machines
(IBM.N) also gained 2.2 percent to $176.99 after offering
concessions to settle an EU investigation into its business
practices.
Data that showed U.S. housing starts declined more than
expected in August failed to catch much attention from the
market.
