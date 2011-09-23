US STOCKS-Wall St to open lower on European woes

* European stocks fall on Greece, bank writedown fears

* HP names ex-eBay CEO Whitman as head

* Futures off: S&P 4.4 pts, Dow 39 pts, Nasdaq 8 pts

By Angela Moon

NEW YORK, Sept 23 Wall Street was set for a lower open on Friday as talk of a Greece default gained pace but rumors of coordinated action by central banks prompted futures to cut losses.

S&P 500 futures SPc1 were off about 20 points earlier but had briefly turned positive on talk of European Central Bank action in the currency market.

S&P 500 futures SPc1 were down 4.4 points and below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 dropped 39 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 took off 8 points.

"Futures are rallying on speculation about possible coordinated action from central banks at 2 p.m. Action could well center around recent rumors of 100 bps cut in swap lines," said Cort Gwon, chief strategist at HudsonView Capital Management in New York.

On Thursday, the S&P lost 3.2 percent, while the Dow dropped 3.5 percent, and the Nasdaq slid 3.3 percent.

Wall Street's "fear gauge", the CBOE Volatility Index .VIX, jumped 12 percent, giving the index its biggest two-day percentage spike in a month as investors protected themselves against future losses.