版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 23日 星期五 21:28 BJT

US STOCKS-Wall St to open lower on European woes




 * European stocks fall on Greece, bank writedown fears



 * HP names ex-eBay CEO Whitman as head



 * Futures off: S&P 4.4 pts, Dow 39 pts, Nasdaq 8 pts



 * For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
  (Recasts lead, updates prices)



 By Angela Moon



 NEW YORK, Sept 23 Wall Street was set for a
lower open on Friday as talk of a Greece default gained pace
but rumors of coordinated action by central banks prompted
futures to cut losses.



 S&P 500 futures SPc1 were off about 20 points earlier but
had briefly turned positive on talk of European Central Bank
action in the currency market.



 S&P 500 futures SPc1 were down 4.4 points and below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 dropped
39 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 took off 8 points.



 "Futures are rallying on speculation about possible
coordinated action from central banks at 2 p.m. Action could
well center around recent rumors of 100 bps cut in swap lines,"
said Cort Gwon, chief strategist at HudsonView Capital
Management in New York.



 On Thursday, the S&P lost 3.2 percent, while the Dow
dropped 3.5 percent, and the Nasdaq slid 3.3 percent.



 Wall Street's "fear gauge", the CBOE Volatility Index
.VIX, jumped 12 percent, giving the index its biggest two-day
percentage spike in a month as investors protected themselves
against future losses.



 On the corporate front, investors watched shares of
Hewlett-Packard Co (HPQ.N) after Meg Whitman, the former head
of EBay Inc (EBAY.O) was named to run the computer and printer
maker. The stock was down 2 percent to $22.35 in premarket
trade. [ID:nS1E78L111]
  (Reporting by Angela Moon; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)








            
            
            
            




	

		
		

		

				
更多  公司新闻(英文) 

			


	

		





	

		







	



	

                        

                                热门文章
                                

                        

                











			

				

				 编辑推荐
				

			

        	

                
        	

            
            

        	
        	
        
		
		








  
文章推荐