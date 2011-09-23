版本:
US STOCKS-Wall St edges up in volatile trade, Europe weighs




 * Energy stocks fall, utility issues rise



 * HP advances after ex-eBay CEO Whitman named as head



 * Indexes up: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P up 0.5 pct, Nasdaq 0.7 pct



 By Angela Moon



 NEW YORK, Sept 23 U.S. stocks edged higher in a
volatile session on Friday as rising uncertainty over the
European debt crisis and concerns about a global recession kept
investors jittery.



 Stocks seesawing between gains and losses, as investors
jumped at buy or sell buttons on any indications from
policymakers that suggested additional steps to support the
global economy.



 One such indication was comments from European Central Bank
Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny, who said it might be
advisable for the ECB to add more liquidity into the banking
system. For details, see [ID:nL5E7KN1X2]



 "That a statement which essentially just clarifies
procedures the ECB already has in place can move futures that
much illustrates just how jumpy this market really is," said
Mike Shea, a managing partner and trader at Direct Access
Partners LLC in New York.



 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 15.36
points, or 0.14 percent, at 10,749.19. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 6.08 points, or 0.54 percent, at
1,135.64. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 18.27
points, or 0.74 percent, at 2,473.94.



 Energy stocks slipped on fears of a global economic
slowdown, following Brent crude oil futures, which hit a
six-week on concerns about the economic outlook and oil demand.
But utility issues, largely regarded as defensive, were the top
gainers.



 The S&P 500 energy sector index .GSPE fell 0.4 percent
and the S&P utilities sector .GSPU gained nearly 1 percent.



 Wall Street's "fear gauge", the CBOE Volatility Index
.VIX, rose 1.5 percent, following a 12 percent rise in the
past two days, its biggest percentage spike in a month.



 On the corporate front, Hewlett-Packard Co (HPQ.N) was down
4 percent to $21.90 a day after Meg Whitman, the former head of
EBay Inc (EBAY.O) was named to run the computer and printer
maker. The move was met with criticism of the company's board,
which has been blamed for a series of recent missteps.
[ID:nS1E78L111]
  (Reporting by Angela Moon; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)








            
            
            
            




	

		
		

		

				
