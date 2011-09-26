版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 26日 星期一 19:37 BJT

US STOCKS-Futures jump on optimism over Europe moves




 * Reports on European action lift investor morale



 * Futures up: Dow 153 pts, S&P 17.5 pts, Nasdaq 29.25 pts



 * For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]



 NEW YORK, Sept 26 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Monday on hopes policymakers were putting together new
measures to help ease Europe's debt crisis, though the lack of
clarity on their effectiveness was expected to keep markets
volatile.



 A move by European leaders to strengthen the European
Financial Stability Facility bailout fund as well as reports of
a possible repurchase of covered bonds by the European Central
Bank lifted investor sentiment. For details, see
[ID:nS1E78O01Z]



 European shares rose 2.6 percent as the developments were
seen as a stronger commitment from European leaders to avoid a
Greek default. [.EU]



 A slightly better-than-expected reading on a German
sentiment survey also lifted equities and the euro, though the
data came in at its lowest level since June 2010, the month
after Greece became the first euro zone country to receive a
bailout. [ID:nL5E7KQ0TM]



 "We're going to be volatile until we see some consensus in
Europe," said Jack de Gan, chief investment officer at Harbor
Advisory Corp in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.



 "We can be plus or minus sharply any day," he said.



 S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 17.5 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 gained
153 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 added 29.25 points.
  (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)








            
            
            
            




	

		
		

		

				
更多  公司新闻(英文) 

			


	

		





	

		







	



	

                        

                                热门文章
                                

                        

                











			

				

				 编辑推荐
				

			

        	

                
        	

            
            

        	
        	
        
		
		








  
文章推荐