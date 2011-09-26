版本:
US STOCKS-Futures rise on optimism over Europe moves




 * Move to boost Europe bailout fund lifts investor morale



 * U.S. new homes sales data due



 * Futures up: Dow 119 pts, S&P 15.8 pts, Nasdaq 25.25 pts



  (Updates prices, comment, adds byline)



 By Rodrigo Campos



 NEW YORK, Sept 26 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Monday on hopes European policymakers were putting together
new measures to help ease the region's debt crisis, but the
lack of clarity on their potential effectiveness was seen
keeping markets volatile.



 A move by European leaders to strengthen the European
Financial Stability Facility bailout fund as well as reports of
a possible repurchase of covered bonds by the European Central
Bank lifted investor sentiment. For details, see
[ID:nS1E78O01Z]



 Markets have recently focused on European moves to contain
the spread of a credit crisis that has Greece teetering toward
a default. ECB bond-buying reports lifted equities and other
risky assets as any purchases would lower borrowing costs for
struggling European economies and keep the specter of sovereign
defaults at bay.



 European shares .FTEU3 rose 2.3 percent, with banks
.SX7P up 5.5 percent, as the developments were seen as a
stronger commitment from European leaders to avoid a Greek
default. [.EU]



 After a weekend of being told by the United States, China
and other countries they must get more aggressive in their
crisis response, European officials focused on ways to beef up
the existing 440 billion-euro rescue fund.



 "A lot of the day-to-day movement in European markets has
to do with investors' estimation on which way the political
will is moving," said Jack de Gan, chief investment officer at
Harbor Advisory Corp in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.



 He said the move in futures was directly linked to the rise
in European stocks, specifically bank shares.



 "We can be plus or minus sharply any day based on where the
news flow goes," De Gan said.



 S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 15.8 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 gained
119 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 added 25.25 points.



 German business sentiment fell for a third straight month
but topped forecasts, also helping to lift equities and the
euro. [ID:nL5E7KQ0TM]



 U.S. economic data on tap includes the Commerce
Department's new home sales for August, due at 10 a.m. EDT
(1400 GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a total of
295,000 annualized units, compared with 298,000 units in July.
  (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)








            
            
            
            




	

		
		

		

				
