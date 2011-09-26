版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 26日 星期一 20:53 BJT

US STOCKS-Wall St set to rise on hopes of euro zone moves




 * Move to boost Europe bailout fund lifts investor morale



 * U.S. new homes sales data due



 * Advanced Micro shares gain after upgrade



 * Futures up: Dow 103 pts, S&P 13.5 pts, Nasdaq 16 pts



 * For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
  (Updates prices, adds AMD, XLF)



 By Rodrigo Campos



 NEW YORK, Sept 26 Wall Street stocks were set
to open about 1 percent higher on Monday on hopes euro zone
policymakers were putting together new measures to help ease
the region's debt crisis, but the lack of clarity on their
potential effectiveness was seen keeping markets volatile.



 A move by European leaders to strengthen the European
Financial Stability Facility bailout fund as well as reports of
a possible repurchase of covered bonds by the European Central
Bank lifted investor sentiment. For details, see
[ID:nS1E78O01Z]



 Markets have recently focused on European moves to contain
the spread of a credit crisis that has Greece teetering toward
a default. ECB bond-buying reports lifted equities and other
risky assets as any purchases would lower borrowing costs for
struggling euro-zone economies and keep the specter of
sovereign defaults at bay.



 European shares .FTEU3 rose 2.1 percent, with banks
.SX7P up 4 percent. An exchange-traded fund of U.S. financial
stocks (XLF.P) rose 1.9 percent.



 After a weekend of being told by the United States, China
and other countries they must get more aggressive in their
crisis response, European officials focused on ways to beef up
the existing 440 billion-euro rescue fund.



 "A lot of the day-to-day movement in European markets has
to do with investors' estimation on which way the political
will is moving," said Jack de Gan, chief investment officer at
Harbor Advisory Corp in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.



 He said the rise in U.S. stock futures was directly linked
to gains in European stocks, specifically bank shares.



 "We can be plus or minus sharply any day based on where the
news flow goes," De Gan said. "We're heading for another
volatile week."



 S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 13.5 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 gained
103 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 added 16 points.



 German business sentiment fell for a third straight month
but topped forecasts, also helping to lift equities and the
euro. [ID:nL5E7KQ0TM]



 U.S. economic data on tap includes the Commerce
Department's new home sales for August, due at 10 a.m. EDT
(1400 GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a total of
295,000 annualized units, compared with 298,000 units in July.



 Semiconductor stocks could gather bids after UBS upgraded
Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.N to "buy" from "neutral." AMD
shares gained 3.7 percent to $6.40 in premarket trading.
  (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)






            
            
            
            




	

		
		

		

				
更多  公司新闻(英文) 

			


	

		





	

		







	



	

                        

                                热门文章
                                

                        

                











			

				

				 编辑推荐
				

			

        	

                
        	

            
            

        	
        	
        
		
		








  
文章推荐