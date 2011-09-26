版本:
US STOCKS-Wall St mixed on weak housing data, Europe woes




 * U.S. new homes sales hit 6-month low



 * Various Dow Jones indexes delayed at open, problem fixed



 * Dow up 0.9 pct, S&P up 0.4 pct, Nasdaq off 0.4 pct



 By Rodrigo Campos



 NEW YORK, Sept 26 U.S. stocks were mixed in
volatile trading on Monday as euro zone officials played down
reports of plans to slash Greece's debts and recapitalize
European banks to cope with the fallout and after a decline in
U.S. home sales.



 Sales of new single-family homes in the United States fell
in August to a 6-month low, according to government data, in a
sign the housing market continued to struggle. For details, see
[ID:nS1E78P0KC]



 "Sales of new homes are still very depressed and prices are
still sliding," said Gary Thayer, chief macro strategist at
Wells Fargo Advisors in St. Louis.



 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 96.91
points, or 0.90 percent, to 10,868.39. The S&P 500 .SPX rose
4.68 points, or 0.41 percent, to 1,141.11. The Nasdaq Composite
.IXIC dropped 10.18 points, or 0.41 percent, to 2,473.05.



 The broad S&P 500 zigzagged in and out of losses, and eight
of the ten S&P sector indexes were in positive territory.



 Among the top Dow gainers, Boeing Co (BA.N) shares jumped 3
percent to $61.27 a day after its long-awaited Dreamliner
plastic-composites jet was delivered to its first customer.
[ID:nS1E78O066]



 European officials said reports that plans were already in
place for a 50 percent writedown in Greek debt and a vast
increase in the euro zone rescue fund were highly premature.
[ID:nLDE78P01H]



 Markets have been focused on European moves to contain its
credit crisis that has Greece teetering toward a default.



 "A lot of the day-to-day movement in European markets has
to do with investors' estimation on which way the political
will is moving," said Jack de Gan, chief investment officer at
Harbor Advisory Corp in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.



 "We're heading for another volatile week," he said.



 Technical problems stalled the opening of the Dow Jones
Industrial Average for more than 10 minutes. As a result, the
Dow did not accurately reflect its components' stock prices, DJ
Indexes said.



 The index provider cited "technical difficulties in the
real-time calculation system" between the open at 9:30 a.m. and
9:42 a.m., a DJ Indexes spokesperson said.



 The 30-stock average showed a flat open while most of its
components traded higher. After the problem was fixed, the DJIA
rose more than 1 percent to a session high of 10,898.32.



 Dow Jones Indexes said the issue affected the Dow Jones
industrial average, the transportation average .DJT, the
utility average .DJU and the composite average .DJA.
  (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)






            
            
            
            




	

		
		

		

				
