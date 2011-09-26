版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 27日 星期二 00:49 BJT

US STOCKS-Wall St climbs on euro zone hopes




 * Euro zone hopes fuel gains



 * Various Dow Jones avgs delayed at open, problem fixed



 * Dow up 1.1 pct, S&P up 0.7 pct, Nasdaq off 0.3 pct



 By Chuck Mikolajczak



 NEW YORK, Sept 26 U.S. stocks rose in a choppy
session on Monday on optimism euro zone officials would develop
plans to slash Greece's debts and recapitalize European banks
in the latest effort to tackle the region's debt woes.



 But European officials said reports that plans were already
in place for a 50 percent writedown in Greek debt and a vast
increase in the euro zone rescue fund were highly premature.
For details, see [ID:nLDE78P01H]



 "Everyone had come to the conclusion that it was spinning
out of control, and now there is some talk of actually beefing
things up," said Stephen Massocca, managing director at Wedbush
Morgan in San Francisco.



 "The feeling is maybe there is the political will there
now to actually put some real meat into these programs to keep
things from falling apart. The market likes what it is
hearing."



 Financials were among the session's best performers, with
the KBW bank index .BKX up 2.3 percent. JPMorgan Chase & Co
(JPM.N) advanced 3 percent to $30.47, and Citigroup Inc (C.N)
gained 4 percent to $25.97.



 Markets have been highly sensitive to European efforts to
cauterize its credit crisis that has Greece teetering toward a
default.



 Stocks ended higher Friday after a disastrous four days of
selling. The S&P 500 index slid 6.6 percent for the week and
the Dow suffered its worst weekly loss since the depths of the
financial crisis in October 2008.



 "A lot of the day-to-day movement in European markets has
to do with investors' estimation on which way the political
will is moving," said Jack de Gan, chief investment officer at
Harbor Advisory Corp in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.



 He added that he expected another volatile week.



 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 121.32
points, or 1.13 percent, to 10,892.80. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX added 8.07 points, or 0.71 percent, to
1,144.50. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 6.54
points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,476.69.



 Boeing Co (BA.N) helped lift the Dow on Monday, rising 3.4
percent to $61.52 a day after its long-awaited Dreamliner
plastic-composites jet was delivered to its first customer.
[ID:nS1E78O066]



 Warren Buffett's conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc
(BRKa.N)(BRKb.N) will launch a share buyback program, an
unprecedented move from Buffett that comes after months of
investor complaints that the stock was undervalued.
[ID:nS1E78P0CM]



 Shares of the more actively traded Class B stock climbed
nearly 7 percent to $70.97.



 Technical problems stalled the opening of the Dow Jones
Industrial Average for more than 10 minutes. As a result, the
Dow did not accurately reflect its components' stock prices, DJ
Indexes said.



 The index provider cited "technical difficulties in the
real-time calculation system" between the open at 9:30 a.m. EDT(1330 GMT) and 9:42 a.m. (1342 GMT), a DJ Indexes spokesperson
said.



 The 30-stock average showed a flat open while most of its
components traded higher. After the problem was fixed, the DJIA
rose more than 1 percent.



 The glitch affected the Dow Jones industrial average, the
transportation average .DJT, the utility average .DJU and
the composite average .DJA, Dow Jones Indexes said.



 In the latest economic data, sales of new single-family
homes fell in August to a 6-month low, according to government
data, in a sign the housing market continued to struggle.
[ID:nS1E78P0KC]
