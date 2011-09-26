版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 27日 星期二 06:06 BJT

US STOCKS-Euro-zone hope revives optimism on Wall Street




 * Talk of euro-zone debt progress fuels late rally



 * Banks among the day's biggest gainers



 * Boeing helps lift Dow on first Dreamliner delivery



 * Dow up 2.5 pct, S&P 500 up 2.3 pct, Nasdaq up 1.4 pct



 * For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
 (Updates trading volume)



 By Ryan Vlastelica



 NEW YORK, Sept 26 U.S. stocks rose on Monday
as sentiment swung toward hope that European officials would
find a way to cut Greece's debt and shore up European banks.



 Shares rallied to session highs in the afternoon after a
report said a plan to leverage money from the European
Financial Stability Facility was in the works.



 Investors were reluctant to make long-term commitments
because of conflicting reports about whether or not European
officials were preparing to take bold new action to solve the
crisis.



 "Given how markets have behaved over the past two months,
people are interested in the vaguest of rumors because any
kind of action being taken would be well-received," said
Michael Church, president of Addison Capital in Yardley,
Pennsylvania.



 Markets have been highly sensitive to European efforts to
cauterize the euro zone's credit crisis that has Greece
teetering near a default. Last week, the Dow had its biggest
weekly loss since October 2008 in the depths of the financial
crisis, while the S&P 500 shed 6.6 percent for the week.



 Financial shares ranked among the session's best
performers, with the KBW Bank Index .BKX up 5.3 percent. Dow
component JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) advanced 7 percent to
$31.65 while Citigroup Inc (C.N) gained 7 percent to $26.72.



 However, the Nasdaq's gains were limited after a report on
Apple suggested the tech company was cutting back on some key
orders.



 Talk of plans for a 50 percent write-down in Greek debt
and improvements in the euro-zone rescue fund buoyed the
market, although European officials called the talk premature.
A CNBC report cited a top European official, who said the
plans involved using leverage and the European Investment Bank
to buy sovereign debt to save European banks. For details, see
[ID:nLDE78P01H]



 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI shot up 272.38
points, or 2.53 percent, to end at 11,043.86. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index .SPX jumped 26.52 points, or 2.33 percent,
to finish at 1,162.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC
climbed 33.46 points, or 1.35 percent, to close at 2,516.69.



 The CBOE Market Volatility index .VIX fell 5.4 percent
but remains more than 20 percent higher for the month.



 "These confidence issues make it hard to move forward and
will result in more volatility ahead," said Mark Foster, who
helps manage $500 million at Kirr Marbach & Co in Columbus,
Indiana.



 Apple slipped 0.3 percent to $403.17 after an analyst said
the iPhone maker was cutting orders from suppliers of parts
for its iPad tablet. The tech bellwether fell as much as 3.2
percent earlier in the session. [ID:nS1E78P060]



 "If things slow down on the tablet side, that means that
perhaps Apple isn't immune from the economic slowdown after
all," Foster said.



 On the upside, Boeing Co (BA.N) gave a major lift to the
Dow a day after the manufacturer delivered its long-awaited
Dreamliner jet to its first airline customer. The stock rose
4.2 percent to $62.01. [ID:nS1E78O066]



 Warren Buffett's conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway Inc
(BRKa.N)(BRKb.N), will launch a share-buyback program, an
unprecedented move from Buffett that comes after months of
investor complaints that the stock was undervalued.
[ID:nS1E78P0CM]



 Shares of Berkshire Hathaway's more actively traded Class
B stock soared 8.6 percent to $72.09.



 In economic news, sales of new single-family home sales
fell in August to a six-month low in another sign the U.S.
economy is flagging. [ID:nS1E78P0KC]



 About 8.75 billion shares traded on the New York Stock
Exchange, the American Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq, above
last year's daily average of 8.47 billion.



 About 11 stocks rose for every four that fell on the New
York Stock Exchange, while about 62 percent of Nasdaq issues
rose.
 (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Kenneth Barry and
Jan Paschal)










            
            
            
            




	

		
		

		

				
