US STOCKS-Futures rise on continued Europe hopes




 * Reports of enlarged bailout fund boosts risky assets



 * Banks could be among biggest gainers again



 * Futures up: Dow 154 pts, S&P 500 16.6 pts, Nasdaq 30.5



 NEW YORK, Sept 27 U.S. stock index futures were
lifted on Tuesday by a wave of hope that euro zone officials
were working to add measures to cut Greece's debt and shore up
the region's banks.



 * Global equities rose, led by European stocks .FTEU3
that rose 3.2 percent, with banking stocks .SX7P up 4.1
percent early Tuesday and more than 8 percent in the past two
days. For details, see [ID:nL5E7KR10Y]



 * Markets could remain volatile as traders closely watch
headlines to track the level of commitment from governments and
investors as they work to prevent a default in the euro zone.



 * S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 16.6 points and were above
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 gained
154 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 added 30.5 points.



 * Markets have sharpened their focus on European efforts to
contain the euro zone's credit crisis that has Greece teetering
near a default.



 * European officials are now seen to be considering plans
to boost the size of the European Financial Stability Facility
bailout fund and recapitalize banks, which could also help
lower yields of Italian and Spanish bonds. [ID:nL5E7KR1CV]



 * The 10-year yield spread between Italian and German
government bonds and the Spanish equivalent narrowed.
[ID:nL5E7KQ353]



 * Economic data on tap for Tuesday includes the Chicago
Federal Reserve's Midwest manufacturing Index for August at
8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT), the S&P Case/Shiller Home Price Index
for July at 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT) and September consumer
confidence at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT).
  (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)






            
            
            
            




	

		
		

		

				
