版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 27日 星期二 20:05 BJT

US STOCKS-Futures ride the wave of Europe hope




 * Reports of enlarged bailout fund boosts risky assets



 * Banks, miners could be among biggest gainers



 * Futures up: Dow 182 pts, S&P 500 19.4 pts, Nasdaq 37.25



 * For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
  (Updates prices, adds comment, economic data forecasts,
byline)



 By Rodrigo Campos



 NEW YORK, Sept 27 U.S. stock index futures were
lifted on Tuesday by a wave of hope that euro zone officials
were working to add measures to cut Greece's debt and shore up
the region's banks.



 Global equities rose, led by European stocks .FTEU3 that
gained 3.3 percent, with banking stocks .SX7P up 4.7 percent
early Tuesday and more than 8 percent in the past two days. For
details, see [ID:nL5E7KR10Y]



 "The market is beginning to get the feeling that finally
European lawmakers are moving out of their paralysis," said
Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global
Capital in New York.



 "Commodity prices are up across the board. There's hopes a
global recession can be avoided."



 U.S. bank stocks could rise alongside their European peers,
while bids could gather under mining shares and earth-moving
companies' stocks in response to the spike in commodity
prices.



 Gold prices rose more than 3 percent, helped by a drop in
the dollar index, while oil rose, with U.S. crude futures
jumping nearly 3 percent. [GOL/] [O/R]



 Markets could remain volatile as traders closely watch
headlines to track the level of commitment from governments and
institutions as they work to prevent a default in the euro
zone.



 S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 19.4 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 gained
182 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 added 37.25 points.



 Markets have sharpened their focus on European efforts to
contain the euro zone's credit crisis that has Greece teetering
near a default.



 European officials are now seen to be considering plans to
boost the size of the European Financial Stability Facility
bailout fund and recapitalize banks, which could also help
lower yields of Italian and Spanish bonds. [ID:nL5E7KR1CV]



 The 10-year yield spread between Italian and German
government bonds and the Spanish equivalent narrowed.
[ID:nL5E7KQ353]



 Stocks may also get a boost as investors rebalance their
portfolios in the last days of the quarter. The wide gap in
performance between equities and bonds, favoring government
debt so far this quarter, may partly reverse. For details see
[ID:nS1E78P1Q8]



 Economic data on tap for Tuesday includes the Chicago
Federal Reserve's Midwest manufacturing Index for August at
8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT).



 Economists in a Reuters survey expect S&P/Case-Shiller Home
Price Index for July show its seasonally adjusted 20-city index
to rise 0.1 percent versus a 0.1 percent fall in June. The data
is due at 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT).



 The Conference Board's September consumer confidence is
expected at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT). Economists in a Reuters
survey expect a confidence reading of 46.0 compared with 44.5
in August.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)






            
            
            
            




	

		
		

		

				
更多  公司新闻(英文) 

			


	

		





	

		







	



	

                        

                                热门文章
                                

                        

                











			

				

				 编辑推荐
				

			

        	

                
        	

            
            

        	
        	
        
		
		








  
文章推荐