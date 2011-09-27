版本:
US STOCKS-Wall St set to rally on euro zone hopes




 * Reports of enlarged bailout fund boosts risky assets



 * Banks, miners could be among biggest gainers



 * Futures up: Dow 196 pts, S&P 500 21.2 pts, Nasdaq 38.5



 By Rodrigo Campos



 NEW YORK, Sept 27 U.S. stocks were set to rally
at the open on Tuesday on hope that euro zone officials were
working to beef up the region's rescue fund to ease the debt
crisis.



 Global equities rose, led by European stocks .FTEU3 that
gained 3.6 percent. European banking stocks .SX7P shot up 4.8
percent Tuesday and have risen more than 8 percent in the past
two days. [.EU]



 "The market is beginning to get the feeling that finally
European lawmakers are moving out of their paralysis," said
Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global
Capital in New York.



 "Commodity prices are up across the board. There's hopes a
global recession can be avoided."



 Copper prices CMCU3 jumped 4.7 percent, helped by a drop
in the dollar index, while oil rose, with U.S. crude futures
CLc1 up 3.1 percent. [O/R]



 Markets could remain volatile as traders closely watch
headlines to track the level of commitment from governments and
institutional investors as they work to prevent a default in
the euro zone.



 Stocks may also get a boost as investors rebalance their
portfolios in the last days of the quarter. The wide gap in
performance between equities and bonds, favoring government
debt so far this quarter, may partly reverse. [ID:nS1E78P1Q8]



 S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 21.2 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 gained
196 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 added 38.5 points.



 Markets have sharpened their focus on European efforts to
contain the euro zone's credit crisis that has Greece teetering
near a default.



 European officials are now seen to be considering plans to
boost the size of its bailout fund and recapitalize banks,
which could also help lower yields of Italian and Spanish
bonds. For details, see [ID:nL5E7KR1CV]



 Futures barely budged after the closely watched
S&P/Case-Shiller survey found U.S. single-family home prices
were unchanged in July on a seasonally adjusted basis as the
housing market showed little sign of stabilizing.
[ID:nN9E7J702M]



 The Conference Board's September consumer confidence is
expected at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT). Economists in a Reuters
survey expected a reading of 46.0, compared with 44.5 in
August.
  (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)






            
            
            
            




	

		
		

		

				
