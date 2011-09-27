US STOCKS-Wall St set to rally on euro zone hopes

* Reports of enlarged bailout fund boosts risky assets

* Banks, miners could be among biggest gainers

* Futures up: Dow 196 pts, S&P 500 21.2 pts, Nasdaq 38.5

* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US] (Updates prices, adds S&P/Case-Shiller data)

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, Sept 27 U.S. stocks were set to rally at the open on Tuesday on hope that euro zone officials were working to beef up the region's rescue fund to ease the debt crisis.

Global equities rose, led by European stocks .FTEU3 that gained 3.6 percent. European banking stocks .SX7P shot up 4.8 percent Tuesday and have risen more than 8 percent in the past two days. [.EU]

"The market is beginning to get the feeling that finally European lawmakers are moving out of their paralysis," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York.

"Commodity prices are up across the board. There's hopes a global recession can be avoided."

Copper prices CMCU3 jumped 4.7 percent, helped by a drop in the dollar index, while oil rose, with U.S. crude futures CLc1 up 3.1 percent. [O/R]

Markets could remain volatile as traders closely watch headlines to track the level of commitment from governments and institutional investors as they work to prevent a default in the euro zone.

Stocks may also get a boost as investors rebalance their portfolios in the last days of the quarter. The wide gap in performance between equities and bonds, favoring government debt so far this quarter, may partly reverse. [ID:nS1E78P1Q8]

S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 21.2 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 gained 196 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 added 38.5 points.

Markets have sharpened their focus on European efforts to contain the euro zone's credit crisis that has Greece teetering near a default.

European officials are now seen to be considering plans to boost the size of its bailout fund and recapitalize banks, which could also help lower yields of Italian and Spanish bonds. For details, see [ID:nL5E7KR1CV]

Futures barely budged after the closely watched S&P/Case-Shiller survey found U.S. single-family home prices were unchanged in July on a seasonally adjusted basis as the housing market showed little sign of stabilizing. [ID:nN9E7J702M]

The Conference Board's September consumer confidence is expected at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey expected a reading of 46.0, compared with 44.5 in August. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)