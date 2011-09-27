版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 27日 星期二 22:45 BJT

REFILE-US STOCKS-Bets on euro zone moves boost Wall St

  (Refiles to add dropped word in first paragraph)
 * S&P 500 up 5 pct in last three sessions
 * Portfolio rebalancing gives extra boost this week
 * Indexes up: Dow, S&P 500 both 2 pct, Nasdaq 1.6 pct
 * For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
  (Updates to midmorning, adds quote)
 By Rodrigo Campos
 NEW YORK, Sept 27 U.S. stocks rallied on
Tuesday, once again taking a cue from efforts by euro zone
officials working to beef up the region's rescue fund to ease
the debt crisis.
 Major indexes rose for a third straight session, with the
S&P 500 .SPX.INX up more than 5 percent, its largest
three-day percentage gain in six weeks.
 The market should extend its gains "if we continue to get
constructive dialogue out of the euro zone as to how they
intend to backstop their major financials and some of their
sovereign debt issues," said Art Hogan, managing director at
Lazard Capital Markets in New York.
 European officials were seen considering plans to boost the
size of its bailout fund and to recapitalize banks. For
details, see [ID:nL5E7KR1CV] and [ID:nL5E7KR0T5]
 Stocks also got a boost as investors rebalanced their
portfolios in the last days of the quarter. The wide gap in
performance between equities and bonds, favoring government
debt so far this quarter, may partly reverse. [ID:nS1E78P1Q8]
 Markets could remain volatile as traders closely watched
headlines to track the level of commitment from governments and
institutions as they work to prevent a Greek default.
 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 220.17
points, or 1.99 percent, to 11,264.03. The S&P 500 jumped 23.09
points, or 1.99 percent, to 1,186.04. The Nasdaq Composite
.IXIC advanced 40.60 points, or 1.61 percent, to 2,557.29.
 The S&P materials sector .GSPM was up 3.3 percent and
energy stocks .GSPE added 3 percent as commodity prices
rallied on hopes of some movement by European officials to
prevent a slide back to recession. Mining and energy shares
were the top performers among the large-caps.
 Copper prices CMCU3 jumped more than 5 percent, helped by
a drop in the dollar index, while U.S. crude futures CLc1
were up 4.3 percent. [O/R]
 In the latest economic data, U.S. consumer confidence was
little changed in September and a gauge of labor market
conditions deteriorated to its worst since 1983.
[ID:nS1E78Q0EF]
 The S&P/Case-Shiller survey found U.S. single-family home
prices were unchanged in July on a seasonally adjusted basis
but the housing market showed little sign of stabilizing.
[ID:nN9E7J702M]
 "Once we get some resolution of the European sovereign debt
issues we will regain focus on what's going on in our economic
data stream and that hasn't been a pretty picture this past
month or so," Lazard's Hogan said.
  (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐