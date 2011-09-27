版本:
US STOCKS-Efforts at euro zone solution bolster Wall St




 * S&P 500 index rises 5 pct in past three sessions



 * Portfolio rebalancing gives extra boost to market



 * Indexes up: Dow 2.3, S&P 500 2.3 pct, Nasdaq 2.1 pct



 By Chuck Mikolajczak



 NEW YORK, Sept 27 U.S. stocks extended their
rally on Tuesday, sparked by euro zone officials' efforts to
solidify the region's rescue fund in an attempt to alleviate
the debt crisis.



 Major indexes rose for a third straight session, with the
S&P 500 .SPX.INX up more than 5 percent over the period,
its largest three-day percentage gain since mid-August.



 European officials considered various approaches to
maximize the bailout fund and to recapitalize banks. For
details, see [ID:nL5E7KR1CV] [ID:nL5E7KR0T5]



 "Nothing has drastically changed. We get conversations
around how we can get out of this mess -- and those are good.
We need those," said Michael Sansoterra, portfolio manager of
the RidgeWorth Large Cap Growth Fund in Atlanta, Georgia.



 "But we've yet to see any concrete action. Actions speak
louder than words, so we'll flail about until we get some
action."



 Stocks also got a boost as investors rebalanced their
portfolios in the last days of the quarter. The wide gap in
performance between equities and bonds, favoring government
debt so far this quarter, may partly reverse. [ID:nS1E78P1Q8]



 Market volatility could remain as traders react to
headlines and attempt to gauge the commitment of governments
and institutions as they work to prevent a Greek default.



 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 257.70
points, or 2.33 percent, to 11,301.56. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX.INX climbed 26.38 points, or 2.27 percent,
to 1,189.33. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC advanced 53.49
points, or 2.13 percent, to 2,570.18.



 The S&P materials sector .GSPM was up 3.2 percent and
energy stocks .GSPE added 2.9 percent as commodity prices
rallied on hopes Europe would avoid a recession. Mining and
energy shares were the top performers among large-cap stocks.



 Copper prices CMCU3 jumped more than 5 percent, helped by
a drop in the dollar index, while U.S. crude futures CLc1
jumped 4.3 percent. [O/R] and [ID:nS1E78Q0IU]



 Apple Inc (AAPL.O), which is expected to unveil its new
iPhone next week, edged up 0.6 percent to $405.52.
[ID:nS1E78Q0PY] 



 In the latest economic data, U.S. consumer confidence was
little changed in September and a gauge of labor market
conditions deteriorated to its worst since 1983.
[ID:nS1E78Q0EF]



 The S&P/Case-Shiller survey found U.S. single-family home
prices were unchanged in July on a seasonally adjusted basis
but the housing market showed little sign of stabilizing.
[ID:nN9E7J702M]
 (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Kenneth Barry)









            
            
            
            




	

		
		

		

				
