US STOCKS-Europe sparks third day of gains for Wall Street




 (Updates to close)



 By Ryan Vlastelica



 NEW YORK, Sept 27 U.S. stocks rose for a third
day on Tuesday on efforts by euro-zone officials to solidify
the region's rescue fund and alleviate a sovereign debt crisis,
boosting optimism.



 Nevertheless, equities ended off their highs for the day
after a report suggested cracks were emerging in a previously
agreed deal to tackle the crisis.



 A successful solution to Europe's sovereign debt crisis
would take the pressure off banks worried about funding and
remove a threat to economic growth. Rising hopes for an
agreement have helped push the S&P 500 .SPX.INX up more
than 4 percent since Thursday's close.



 That's the biggest three-day percentage gain by the S&P 500
 since mid-August. So far this week, the CBOE volatility index
.VIX is down more than 10 percent.



 "It's great to see some steps toward resolution. Shoring up
banks and dealing with the region's fiscal issues is a real
positive for equities," said Malcolm Polley, president and
chief investment officer of Stewart Capital Advisors in
Indiana, Pennsylvania.



 The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI finished up 146.83
points, or 1.33 percent, at 11,190.69. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 12.44 points, or 1.07 percent, at
1,175.39. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 30.14
points, or 1.20 percent, at 2,546.83.



 The S&P materials index .GSPM was up 2.1 percent and an
S&P index of energy stocks .GSPE added 1.5 percent as
commodity prices rallied on hopes of a solution in Europe.
Mining and energy shares were the top performers among
large-cap stocks.



 While European officials have considered various approaches
to maximize the bailout fund and to recapitalize banks,
substantial political hurdles to sealing the deal remain. For
details, see [ID:nL5E7KR1CV] [ID:nL5E7KR0T5]



 The Financial Times reported a split was developing in the
euro zone over the terms of the next bailout for Greece.
However, this had been reported earlier in the day.



 German and French government economic advisers urged in a
joint article on Tuesday that Greece be allowed to write off
around 50 percent of its debt and called for support for banks
with large Greek holdings. [nL5E7KR0JX]



 Market volatility could remain high as traders react to
headlines and attempt to gauge the commitment of governments
and institutions as they work to prevent a Greek default. U.S.
equities have been highly sensitive to Europe's debt issues in
recent weeks.



 "If there was no resolution, that would create a capital
hole which would put more pressure on the global financial
system and make things worse here," Polley said.



 The S&P has gained 3.4 percent so far this week, after
losing 6.5 percent on European-led fears the previous week.
That week was also the Dow's worst since October 2008 during
the thick of the financial crisis.



 Stocks also got a boost as investors rebalanced their
portfolios in the last days of the quarter. The wide gap in
performance between equities and bonds, favoring government
debt so far this quarter, may partly reverse. [ID:nS1E78P1Q8]



 "All these end-of-quarter issues are amplifying the moves
that we've been seeing in stocks," said Paul Simon, chief
investment officer at Tactical Allocation Group in Birmingham,
Michigan. "I don't have a lot of faith in the moves we've been
seeing."



 U.S.-listed shares of Research in Motion RIM.TORIMM.O
surged on market speculation that investor Carl Icahn had taken
a stake in the BlackBerry maker. The stock was one of the top
gainers in the Nasdaq 100 .NDX, climbing 4.5 percent to
$22.65. [ID:nS1E78Q0NL]



 Walgreen Co WAG.N fell 6.3 percent to $33.77 after it
signaled that it wouldn't budge in its battle with Express
Scripts Inc (ESRX.O) over what the pharmacy benefits manager
will pay for prescriptions. Express Scripts rose 0.9 percent to
$39.68. [ID:nS1E78K1SC]



 Almost five stocks rose for every one that fell on the New
York Stock Exchange, while about 73 percent of Nasdaq issues
ended in positive territory. About 9.04 billion shares traded
on the New York Stock Exchange, the American Stock Exchange and
Nasdaq, above last year's daily average of 8.47 billion.



 (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Kenneth Barry)




            
            
            
            




	

		
		

		

				
