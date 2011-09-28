US STOCKS-Futures gain on Europe optimism; data on tap

* Investors remain hopeful on euro zone progress
* Durable goods data due
* Family Dollar report higher profits
* Futures up: Dow 64 pts, S&P 500 6.5 pts, Nasdaq 14 pts
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
(Adds quote, updates prices)
NEW YORK, Sept 28 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Wednesday, indicating stocks will climb for a fourth
straight session as investors remained encouraged by progress
toward plans to ease the euro zone's debt woes.
International auditors headed to Greece to scrutinize new
austerity measures they must endorse for Athens to get their
next tranche of aid.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel suggested that parts of a
planned new 109-billion-euro ($148.6 billion) rescue for the
debt-laden country could be reopened, depending on the outcome
of the audit. For details, see [ID:nL5E7KR3D4]
Recent efforts to solidify a euro zone rescue fund and
alleviate the region's sovereign debt crisis lifted stocks on
Tuesday for a third consecutive session and came after four
straight days of losses for the benchmark S&P 500.
"The market is obviously enthusiastic about some of the
measures and actions being taken to stave off a contagion in
the euro debt situation," said Andre Bakhos, director of market
analytics at Lek Securities in New York.
"While the bulls are excited about this in pricing to
perfection a successful execution of whatever plan there is,
the downside risk is great and volatility is here to stay."
Market volatility could remain as traders react to European
headlines and attempt to gauge the commitment of governments
and institutions as they work to prevent a Greek default.
Analysts also said equities would be supported by
quarter-end "window dressing," when portfolio managers drop
underperforming stocks and buy outperformers.
S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 6.5 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 gained 64
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 added 14 points.
Investors will also eye data on August durable goods orders
from the Commerce Department, due at 8:30 a.m. EDT. (1230 GMT)
Economists in a Thomson Reuters survey expected orders to be
unchanged in August versus a 4.1 percent rise in July.
In early earnings reports, spicemaker McCormick & Co Inc
(MKC.N) posted a quarterly profit that topped estimates, while
discount chain Family Dollar Stores Inc FDO.N recorded higher
quarterly earnings. Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI.N) was
scheduled to report later Wednesday. [ID:nL3E7KR38U] and
[ID:nL3E7KS29M]
Asian shares mostly lost ground and oil and metals fell,
with copper down more than 4 percent, as a rebound in riskier
assets ran out of steam. [ID:nL3E7KS025] and [MKTS/GLOB]
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)