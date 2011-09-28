US STOCKS-Wall St set to edge up at open on euro zone hopes

* Investors remain hopeful on euro zone progress
* Durable goods slightly below estimate
* Family Dollar report higher profits
* Futures up: Dow 35 pts, S&P 500 3.7 pts, Nasdaq 4.5 pts
* For up-to-the-minute market news see
NEW YORK, Sept 28 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a slightly higher open on Wednesday as investors
remained cautiously optimistic about progress on plans to
lessen the euro zone's debt woes.
International auditors headed to Greece to scrutinize new
austerity measures they must endorse for Athens to get the next
tranche of aid.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel suggested that parts of a
planned new 109-billion-euro ($148.6 billion) rescue for the
debt-laden country could be reopened, depending on the outcome
of the audit. For details, see [ID:nL5E7KR3D4]
Recent efforts to solidify a euro zone rescue fund and
alleviate the region's sovereign debt crisis lifted stocks on
Tuesday for a third consecutive session and came after four
straight days of losses for the benchmark S&P 500.
"At least they are doing something and for the moment it
has taken away the fear of a collapse for now," said Frank
Lesh, a futures analyst and broker at FuturePath Trading LLC in
Chicago.
"It is certainly interesting that we had that nice rally
yesterday and gave it all back late afternoon but it just shows
how nervous the markets are and it is tough to commit. We will
probably continue like this until there is a little more
clarity and who knows when that comes."
Market volatility could remain as traders react to European
headlines.
Analysts also said equities would be supported by
quarter-end "window dressing," when portfolio managers drop
underperforming stocks and buy outperformers.
S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 3.7 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 gained 35
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 added 4.5 points.
In the latest economic data, new orders for long-lasting
U.S. manufactured goods slipped in August on weak demand for
motor vehicles, but a rebound in a gauge of business spending
suggested the economy would avoid another recession.
[ID:nS1E78R088]
In the latest quarterly earnings reports, spicemaker
McCormick & Co Inc (MKC.N) posted a profit that topped
estimates, while discount chain Family Dollar Stores Inc
FDO.N recorded higher quarterly income. [ID:nL3E7KR38U] and
[ID:nL3E7KS29M]
Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI.N), parent of the Red Lobster
and Olive Garden chains, posted a 6 percent drop in earnings.
[ID:nL3E7KR3BH]
Family Dollar shares slid 8 percent to $53.75 and Darden
ticked up 2 cents to $47 in premarket trade.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)