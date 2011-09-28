版本:
US STOCKS-Wall St slides on weakness in commodities




 * Next installment to Athens to follow audit of finances



 * Shares of materials companies slump as commodities fall



 * Amazon unveils tablet computer, shares rally



 * Indexes down: Dow 0.7 pct, S&P 1.2 pct, Nasdaq 1.3 pct



 * For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
  (Updates to late afternoon)



 By Edward Krudy



 NEW YORK, Sept 28 Commodity-related stocks
drove Wall Street lower on Wednesday as stiff declines in
energy and metals prices underscored investor concerns about
global economic weakness and Europe's festering debt crisis.



 The down draft, which comes after three days of gains, put
the S&P 500 on course for its worst quarter since the depths of
the financial crisis in fourth quarter of 2008.



 The S&P materials sector .GSPM fell 3.7 percent as copper
futures CMCU3 skidded nearly 7 percent and Brent crude
LCOc1 resumed its downward trend, falling more than $2 in
afternoon trade. Energy stocks .GSPE fell 2 percent.



 "There is certainly a lot of headline risk and a lot of
weak hands that hold stocks after this big rally we've had in
the last three days," said Robert Francello, head of equity
trading for Apex Capital, a hedge fund in San Francisco.



 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (CLF.N) sank 8.4 percent to
$55.64 while Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc (FCX.N) lost
6.3 percent to $32.62. Gold prices fell 1.5 percent. [GOL/]



 In the wider market the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI
dropped 83.37 points, or 0.74 percent, to 11,107.32. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX dropped 13.71 points, or
1.17 percent, to 1,161.67. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC
dropped 32.06 points, or 1.26 percent, to 2,514.77.



 The drop coincided with news early in the afternoon that
bans on short-selling stocks in France, Italy and Spain have
been extended, according to a European Union markets watchdog.



 Investors were on edge as inspectors from the European
Union and International Monetary Fund headed to Greece to
scrutinize new austerity measures they must endorse for Athens
to get the next installment of aid.



 German Chancellor Angela Merkel suggested that parts of a
planned new $148.6 billion rescue for the debt-laden country
could be reopened, depending on the audit's outcome. For
details, see [ID:nL5E7KR3D4] [ID:nL5E7KS1IL]



 A push to solidify a euro zone rescue fund and alleviate
the region's sovereign debt crisis lifted stocks on Tuesday for
a third consecutive session, following four straight days of
losses for the benchmark S&P 500. The S&P gained more than 4
percent over that three-day period.



 Market direction also may be influenced by quarter-end
"window dressing," as portfolio managers drop underperforming
stocks and buy outperformers.



 Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) gained 3.1 percent to $231.20 after
it unveiled a new tablet computer with a $199 price tag. Apple
Inc (AAPL.O), which makes the popular iPad tablet, rose 0.1
percent to $399.60. [ID:nS1E78Q21B]



 Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) rose 0.7 percent to $25.85 after
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) unveiled software pacts
with the company. [ID:nL5E7KS085]



 In earnings news, Jabil Circuit Inc (JBL.N) advanced 7.8
percent to $18.74 a day after reporting fourth-quarter earnings
that beat expectations, while Family Dollar Stores Inc FDO.N
was flat at $54.16 after its results. [ID:nL3E7KS2Z0]
[ID:nL3E7KR38U]



 In economic news, orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured
goods slipped in August on weak demand for motor vehicles, but
a rebound in a gauge of business spending suggested the economy
would avoid another recession. [ID:nS1E78R088]



 (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


            
            
            
            




	

		
		

		

				
