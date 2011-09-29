US STOCKS-Futures rise after German vote, US data on tap

* German parliament OKs new crisis fund powers
* Final GDP, initial jobless claims on tap
* AMD slumps after outlook
* Futures up: Dow 99 pts, S&P 500 10.6 pts, Nasdaq 23
NEW YORK, Sept 29 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Thursday after a German vote approving new powers for the
euro zone's crisis fund was approved and before data on U.S.
economic growth and the labor market.
* Germany's parliament voted new powers for the crisis fund
but it was not clear if Angela Merkel got enough votes from her
coalition to silence rebels worried about funding a series of
bailouts of countries like Greece. For details, see
* The Commerce Department will release its final estimate
of second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth at 8:30
a.m. (1230 GMT). Economists in a Thomson Reuters survey
forecast a 1.2 percent annualized pace of growth compared with
a 1.0 percent rate in the preliminary (second) estimate.
* Also at 8:30 a.m., the Labor Department releases
first-time claims for jobless benefits for the week ended Sept.
24. Economists forecast a total of 420,000 new filings compared
with 423,000 in the prior week.
* Market volatility is likely to remain high as traders
react to European headlines and attempt to gauge the commitment
of governments and institutions as they work to prevent a Greek
default.
* S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 10.6 points and were above
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 gained 99
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 added 23 points.
* Also supporting futures, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke said on Wednesday the central bank might need to ease
monetary policy further if inflation or inflation expectations
* At 10 a.m. (1400 GMT), the National Association of
Realtors issues pending home sales for August. Economists
expect a 1.8 percent drop, compared with a 1.3 percent drop in
the previous month.
* Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.N slumped 10.4 percent
to $5.51 in premarket after the chipmaker cut its third-quarter
revenue and gross margin forecast citing manufacturing issues
* European stocks briefly extended gains while Bunds
* Japanese shares rose but shares elsewhere in Asia fell,
although losses in the regional benchmark were limited by a 3.7
percent gain for heavyweight Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) on
optimism about its third quarter earnings. an 4 percent, as a
