US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher on German vote, data

By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 29 U.S. stocks were poised for a
higher open on Thursday after Germany's lower house approved
new powers for the euro zone's crisis fund and U.S. economic
data was stronger than forecast.
Investors had worried about funding a series of bailouts
for countries like Greece, but enough German lawmakers from the
centre-right coalition voted in favor to give Chancellor Angela
Merkel the number she needed to pass crucial euro zone policy
The U.S. Labor Department said applications for
unemployment benefits fell by 37,000 to a seasonally adjusted
391,000 in the week ending Sept. 24 from an upwardly revised
428,000 the prior week and better than the 420,000 estimate.
The Commerce Department said in its third and final
estimate for the quarter that gross domestic product grew at
annual rate of 1.3 percent up from the previously estimated 1.0
percent and a touch above economists' expectations for a 1.2
"The news out of Germany helped as well -- that gave (the
market) a lift to start and obviously getting good news on the
U.S. front magnifies that," said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief
investment officer at OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle,
Illinois.
Also supporting futures, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke said on Wednesday the central bank might need to ease
monetary policy further if inflation or inflation expectations
"The Fed doesn't really talk about this, but their biggest
issue is deflation, and they continue to monitor that, so if he
sees any sort of deflationary spiral beginning, maybe the
helicopters are going to come out and start flooding us with
money," said Kim Caughey Forrest, senior equity research
analyst at Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh.
Bank shares rose in premarket, with Bank of America Corp
(BAC.N) up 3.4 percent to $6.37 and Citigroup (C.N) up 3.2
percent to $26.76.
S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 17.5 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 gained
159 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 added 39.25 points.
Market volatility is likely to remain high as traders react
to European headlines and attempt to gauge the commitment of
governments and institutions as they work to prevent a Greek
default.
At 10 a.m. (1400 GMT), the National Association of Realtors
issues pending home sales for August. Economists expect a 1.8
percent drop, compared with a 1.3 percent drop in the previous
month.
Materials stocks rebounded after Wednesday's selloff in
commodities over global demand worries. Freeport-McMoRan Copper
& Gold Inc (FCX.N) advanced 3.5 percent to $33.44 and Alcoa Inc
(AA.N) gained 2.9 percent to $10.25.
Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.N slumped 10.6 percent to
$5.50 in premarket after the chipmaker cut its third-quarter
revenue and gross margin forecast, citing manufacturing issues
