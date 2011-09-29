US STOCKS-Wall St rises on economic data, German vote

* US data positive on jobs market, growth, housing
* German parliament OKs new crisis fund powers
* Bernanke hints at stimulus
* Indexes up: Dow 1.8 pct, S&P 500 1.4, Nasdaq 0.6
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 29 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday
on stronger-than-expected economic data and German lawmakers'
approval of new powers for the euro zone's crisis fund.
The data showed modest improvement in the jobs market,
second-quarter economic growth and housing, although the
stubbornly high U.S. unemployment rate presents a major hurdle
for economic progress.
The U.S. Labor Department said initial applications for
unemployment benefits fell to a five-month low last week. For
details, see [ID:nS1E78R0SH]
"It doesn't change the bigger outlook on jobs and the fact
we are stuck with this higher unemployment rate than anybody is
comfortable with, but it is on the positive side," said Wayne
Schmidt, chief investment officer at Gradient Investments In
St. Paul, Minnesota
.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 202.95
points, or 1.84 percent, to 11,213.85. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX.INX rose 15.71 points, or 1.36 percent, to
1,166.77. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC added 15.85
points, or 0.64 percent, to 2,507.43.
In addition, the Commerce Department said gross domestic
product grew at annual rate of 1.3 percent in the April-June
quarter, up from the previously estimated 1.0 percent pace and
helped by consumer spending and export growth. [ID:nS1E78S0BT]
The National Association of Realtors Pending Home Sales
Index, based on contracts signed in August, was down 1.2
percent to 88.6, its lowest since April. Economists polled by
Reuters ahead of the report were expecting sales to decline 1.8
percent. [ID:nS1E78R1M8]
Europe again averted disaster in its debt crisis when
German deputies rallied behind Chancellor Angela Merkel to
approve a stronger euro zone bailout fund on
Thursday.[ID:nL5E7KT2WC]
The Bundestag approved new powers for the 440 billion euro
EFSF fund to make precautionary loans, help recapitalize banks
and buy distressed countries' bonds in the secondary market.
Market volatility is likely to remain high as traders react
to European headlines and attempt to gauge the commitment of
governments and institutions as they work to prevent a Greek
default.
"We are just in an extremely volatile period here right
now. The news today out of Germany is good and who knows, a day
next week it may not be so good. We seem to be in this
environment when 2 percent swings in the market are not
uncommon any more -- it's a sign of the times where we are with
the higher volatility and the large swings," said Schmidt.
Also supporting equities were statements from Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Wednesday that the central
bank might need to ease monetary policy further if inflation or
inflation expectations fall significantly. [ID:nL3E7KT0TR]
The benchmark 500 index is expected to finish the year down
for the first time in three years as an escalating European
debt crisis and stalled U.S. economy lead strategists to slash
forecasts in the latest Reuters poll. [ID:nS1E78Q1RC]
Bank shares rose, with Citigroup Inc (C.N) 4.3 percent to
$27.04 and JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) up 4.5 percent to
$31.83. The KBW Bank index .BKX advanced 3.3 percent.
