US STOCKS-Wall St rises on data, big Internet names curb Nasdaq

* US data positive on jobs market, growth, housing
* German parliament OKs new crisis fund powers
* Amazon retreats from recent gains, hitting Nasdaq
* Dow up 1.5 pct, S&P 500 up 1.1 pct, Nasdaq up 0.2 pct
* For up-to-the-minute market news see [STXNEWS/US]
(Updates to midday, changes byline)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Sept 29 The Dow and S&P 500 rose on
Thursday on stronger-than-expected economic data and German
lawmakers' approval of new powers for the euro zone's crisis
fund, while weakness in big-cap Internet names weighing on the
Nasdaq.
The data showed modest improvement in the job market, as
well as second-quarter economic growth and housing, although
the stubbornly high U.S. unemployment rate presents a major
hurdle for economic progress.
The U.S. Labor Department said initial applications for
unemployment benefits fell to a five-month low last week. For
details, see [ID:nS1E78R0SH]
Europe again averted disaster in its debt crisis when
German deputies rallied behind Chancellor Angela Merkel to
approve a stronger euro-zone bailout fund on Thursday.
[ID:nL5E7KT2WC]
The Bundestag approved new powers for the 440-billion-euro
EFSF fund to make precautionary loans, help recapitalize banks
and buy distressed countries' bonds in the secondary market.
Bank shares rose, with Citigroup Inc (C.N) up 3.2 percent
at $26.76 and JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) up 3.4 percent at
$31.49. The KBW Bank index .BKX advanced 3 percent.
"The vote in Germany was a cause for a lot of relief, but
there will likely be more nervousness as we await a final
resolution," said Roger Volz, director of cash equities at BGC
Financial in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 168.51
points, or 1.53 percent, at 11,179.41. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index .SPX was up 12.31 points, or 1.07 percent, at
1,163.37. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 5.20
points, or 0.21 percent, at 2,496.78.
Tech names pressured the Nasdaq, with Amazon.com Inc
(AMZN.O) off 1.9 percent at $225.39 following a sharp rally in
Wednesday's session. Advanced Micro Devices AMD.N sank 12.9
percent to $5.35 after cutting its third-quarter revenue
outlook, prompting many analysts to downgrade their views on
the stock. [ID:nL3E7KT2M4]
Other big-cap Internet names were also down. Netflix Inc
(NFLX.O) sank 9 percent to $115.65 while Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O)
lost 3.5 percent to $13.69 and Baidu Inc (BIDU.O) slid 6.9
percent to $112.96.
In other economic data, the Commerce Department said gross
domestic product grew at an annual rate of 1.3 percent in the
April-June quarter, up from the previously estimated 1.0
percent pace and helped by consumer spending and export
growth. [ID:nS1E78S0BT]
The National Association of Realtors Pending Home Sales
Index, based on contracts signed in August, fell 1.2 percent
to 88.6, its lowest since April. Economists polled by Reuters
ahead of the report were expecting sales to drop 1.8 percent.
[ID:nS1E78R1M8]
Market volatility is likely to remain high as traders
react to European headlines and attempt to gauge the
commitment of governments and institutions as they work to
prevent a Greek default. End-of-quarter repositioning will
also influence market movement.
"We're getting a bounce now, but we could just as easily
retest the bottom of our recent range as the top," Volz said.
"Things are going to be messy for the next few days."
Also supporting equities were statements from Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Wednesday that the central
bank might need to ease monetary policy further if inflation
or inflation expectations fall significantly. [ID:nL3E7KT0TR]
The benchmark S&P 500 index is expected to finish the year
down for the first time in three years as an escalating
European debt crisis and stalled U.S. economy led strategists
to slash forecasts in the latest Reuters poll.
[ID:nS1E78Q1RC]
(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Jan Paschal)