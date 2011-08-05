IPO VIEW-Market rout exposes high-flying dotcom deals

* Tech IPOs are most speculative -- investor
* LinkedIn shares fall on analyst downgrades
* Tech VC investment fund underperforming market
* Coming week a good test of severity of selloff--analyst
By Clare Baldwin
NEW YORK, Aug. 5 The latest market rout might
serve as a warning to investors who have euphorically poured
money into high-flying technology stocks.
Pandora Media Inc (P.N) and Renren Inc (RENN.N) are both
trading below their IPO price. LinkedIn shares fell as much as
10 percent after Evercore Partners and Morgan Stanley
downgraded their ratings and Yandex NV (YNDX.O), while up from
its IPO price, has been a roller coaster.
As broad economic worries pound the markets, a growing
number of IPOs are being delayed or pulled. Tech IPOs, whose
multibillion valuations recall the heady days of the dotcom
boom of the late 90s and early 2000s, might fall the furthest.
"Tech IPOs are some of the most speculative names out
there," said hedge fund manager and technology investor Eric
Jackson.
When better-than-expected July U.S. job growth figures came
out on Friday, Jackson's first reaction was to tweet about what
it meant for tech IPOs. [ID:nOAT004847]
"How much did Groupon and Zynga like that jobs report?" he
tweeted.
Investors love tech IPOs because they typically offer
bigger returns than other stocks, particularly when interest
rates are low. But investors have bid up new tech stocks so
much that some have called a second tech bubble. The question
now is how that bubble will be pierced.
LinkedIn Corp LNKD.N shares plummeted as much as 10
percent on Friday after Evercore Partners and Morgan Stanley
analysts cut their ratings. Evercore, which has a $70 price
target on the stock, downgraded it to "underweight" and called
the company "the most expensive name in our coverage
universe."
Analysts at Morgan Stanley, which was one of the lead
underwriters on LinkedIn's IPO, downgraded the stock to
"equal-weight."
LinkedIn shares closed down 4.3 percent at $91.36 on
Friday.
Renren, sometimes called the "Facebook of China" is another
struggling recent tech IPO. Its shares have lost nearly half
their value since the company's share sale in May.
Online radio company Pandora is 15.5 percent off its IPO
price.
BAD MARKETS
U.S. markets closed out their worst week in more than two
years on Friday amid frustration with sluggish economic growth
and the inability of politicians to address pressing concerns
over high public debt in Europe and the United States.
[ID:nN1E7741PE]
Even with the broader slowdown, however, the tech market
seemed especially sensitive.
The shares of GSV Capital Corp (GSVC.O), a publicly traded
investment fund that owns stakes in venture capital-backed tech
companies Facebook, Gilt Groupe and Chegg, have slumped almost
30 percent since hitting a record on July 18. The Nasdaq
Composite index is down almost 8 percent in that period.
On the IPO front, Portuguese mobile marketing and payment
services provider TIM w.e., which is on the road meeting
potential investors right now, is closely watching the market,
another person familiar with the situation said.
When Chinese online video company Tudou launched its
roadshow earlier this week, it did so at a valuation far below
what investors were expecting, that person said, but declined
to say what was expected.
"Less mature, less profitable companies could have a
tougher time going public," said Nick Einhorn, an analyst at
Connecticut-based IPO research house Renaissance Capital.
The coming week, which has about a dozen IPOs scheduled to
price, will be a good test of the severity of the selloff,
Einhorn added.
(Reporting by Clare Baldwin in New York; additional reporting
by Alistair Barr in San Francisco; editing by Andre Grenon)