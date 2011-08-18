IPO VIEW-Market turmoil puts damper on IPOs

* Rout caused early shutdown in U.S. IPO market
* Market volatility seen delaying Q3 deals
* Timing of rout may have averted bigger IPO losses
By Clare Baldwin
NEW YORK, Aug 18 The latter part of the third
quarter is shaping up to be a weak period for U.S. initial
public offerings.
Last week's market panic scared many companies into
postponing their IPOs, and lingering economic and political
uncertainty raises the possibility that deals may not be
revived at all this quarter.
"Given the current environment, we believe issuers are
going to be more cautious about launching in the market
post-Labor Day," said Frank Maturo, co-head of Bank of America
Merrill Lynch's (BAC.N) Americas Cash Equity Capital Markets.
The IPO market generally shuts down in the second half of
August as portfolio managers and bankers take vacation, but
there are usually billions of dollars raised in the first half
of the month.
So far this August, U.S. IPOs have raised less than $1
billion -- down by a third from a year earlier, according to
Thomson Reuters data. Further evidence of the pullback: the
postponement of 10 of 12 IPOs scheduled for last week.
With August entering its dog days, it is unlikely that any
IPOs will be completed until after the U.S. Labor Day holiday
in early September. The question now is how quickly they will
come back after that.
Since 2009, more than 600 companies have registered with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for IPOs, but have
yet to complete the process. None is on the calendar to price
in the next two weeks.
"Equity deal activity in the third quarter is likely to be
down for all firms if the current volatility persists," said
Maturo.
PRICE VOLATILITY
Increased volatility makes it hard to price IPOs, which
typically are offered at a roughly 15 percent discount to
publicly traded competitors.
If investors are nervous about the markets, they are likely
to demand a bigger discount. That can create a stalemate with
the issuer.
Such a situation may be the order of the day, given current
doubts about rapid recoveries in U.S. and European economies
and the likelihood of continued volatility.
The CBOE volatility index .VIX, an options product that
measures market gyrations and investor anxiety, has almost
tripled from a level of around 18 in mid-July to a peak of 48
on Aug. 8, its highest close since March 9, 2009.
"Whether or not companies can go public depends on whether
this is temporary volatility or whether the economy is really
in bad shape," said Len Blum, a managing director at Westwood
Capital. "I think it's the latter. I think it's going to be a
tough IPO market."
Blum, a former banker at Prudential Securities, said only
companies in severe need of cash would test this IPO market.
Only two IPOs priced last week, and both raised less money
than expected. SandRidge Permian Trust (PER.N), an oil and gas
royalty trust, raised $540 million in its offering, 14 percent
below the midpoint of its filed price range. Web-based computer
backup company Carbonite Inc (CARB.O) came up 38 percent short
of expectations with its $62.5 million deal.
Still, there could be a silver lining. The timing of the
rout could dampen its impact and give the market a chance to
recover, said James Palmer, head of the Americas equity
syndicate at UBS AG UBSN.VX(UBS.N).
"The best part of what has happened to the IPO market is
that it has happened in the middle of August."
(Additional reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra and Rodrigo
Campos; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)