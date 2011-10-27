RPT-Groupon tells IPO skeptics it can fend off rivals

(Repeats item first released late on Oct. 26)
* Groupon encounters skepticism at Boston roadshow lunch
* Competition is a big fear
* Potential investors worry about "flippers" and Google
* Groupon CEO says company has "moats" to fend off rivals
By Tim McLaughlin
BOSTON, Oct 26 Daily deals site Groupon told
potential investors on Wednesday it can fend off competitors,
but many portfolio managers told Reuters they were skeptical.
Groupon Chief Executive Andrew Mason told investors the
company's technology was unique and difficult to replicate. He
described the company's advantages, such as innovation, as
"competitive moats" that will protect Groupon's market
position.
"Over the next five years, how people buy from local
merchants will be forever disrupted by technology," Mason
said.
He added that Groupon's technology is playing a vital role
for mom-and-pop merchants and larger businesses.
As an example, he said a business can identify a slow day
and "turn a price knob" to drive traffic through their doors.
But Mason also acknowledged the business of offering new
discounts every day is a difficult one.
"Barriers to entry are admittedly low," he told an audience
of about 140 people inside a ballroom at the InterContinental
hotel in Boston's financial district. The company gave a nearly
one hour presentation and allowed 10 minutes for questions.
Groupon is competing with well-funded technology
heavyweights such as Google Inc (GOOG.O) and Amazon.com Inc
(AMZN.O). They have billions of dollars to put in play, while
Groupon expects to have about $723 million in cash and cash
equivalents after the IPO.
"My biggest concerns are their competitors," said Charlie
Toole, a portfolio manager for Braver Wealth Management LLC,
which has about $600 million under management.
"What's to prevent Facebook, Amazon and Google from going
to merchants and offering better terms. How does Groupon keep
margins and pricing intact?" Toole told Reuters in a telephone
interview after attending the roadshow.
Groupon is on the third day of its U.S.-only roadshow.
Leading up to its expected IPO pricing on Nov. 3. Executives
are stopping in cities, including Boston, Chicago, Denver, New
York and San Francisco, to make the case to investors that the
daily deals site is worth around $11 billion.
Several people at the Boston luncheon said they worried
the stock would not be viewed as a long-term investment by
institutional investors.
"I think there's going to be a lot of flippers," said a one
portfolio manager, who oversees $300 million in assets.
He declined to be named for this story because he did not
want to hurt his chances of getting shares.
Toole expected the IPO -- set to price at $16 to $18 a
share -- to be oversubscribed, although not everyone was sure
about that.
Several potential investors said underwriters might have to
shave off a dollar or two off the current range to boost
demand.
NO GIMMICKS
The Boston luncheon was a low-key affair. There were no
gimmicks or jokes and no applause.
Portfolio managers, stockbrokers and hedge fund managers
were given a lunch of wild mushrooms over spinach leaves with
asiago cheese shavings, chicken with green and white asparagus
and carrots, mashed potatoes and tiramisu and chocolate
cheesecake. Some investors controlled a few hundred million
dollars and some controlled billions.
Goldman Sachs star tech banker George Lee, who put together
Goldman's investment in Facebook, introduced Mason, product
chief Jeff Holden and CFO Jason Child.
Groupon sells coupons for local businesses and takes a cut
of the proceeds for brokering the deals. While the market for
such companies is booming -- it has grown into a
multibillion-dollar industry in the past several years --
Groupon has struggled. The company, which has never turned a
net profit, has changed its accounting twice under pressure
from regulators and lost two chief operating officers this
year.
Some money managers were skeptical enough to skip the
roadshow altogether.
Carrie Endries, a principal at Boston-based money manager
Lowell Blake & Associates, which has about $600 million in
assets under management, said some of her clients initially
were excited about the Groupon IPO, but that enthusiasm has
waned.
"It felt like the Internet bubble all over again," Endries
told Reuters in an email message. "Luckily, the last 10 weeks
have tempered that kind of irrational exuberance."
Underwriters on the Groupon IPO are being lead by Morgan
Stanley (MS.N), Goldman Sachs & Co (GS.N) and Credit Suisse
CSGN.VX. The shares are expected to begin trading on the
Nasdaq on Nov. 4 under the ticker symbol "GRPN."
