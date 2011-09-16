IPO VIEW-Carlyle investors should prepare for rocky ride

* IPO filing comes as rival PE firms' shares are down
* IPOs, buyout financing being pinched
* 36 pct of Carlyle's revenue comes from corporate PE
By Clare Baldwin
NEW YORK, Sept 16 Carlyle is facing a tough
market and if recent history is any guide, once it goes public,
its shares will be volatile.
Investors have been shattered by recent economic turmoil,
and that fate has been amplified in the share prices of
publicly traded private equity firms. Shares of Blackstone
Group (BX.N) have lost more than half of their value since
their June 2007 IPO. Apollo Global Management (APO.N) is down
about 37 percent since its March IPO.
Meanwhile, KKR (KKR.N), which transferred its listing to
New York from Amsterdam in July 2010, is up by 15.5 percent.
Charts of all three stocks show dramatic swings in share
price.
There is no reason for Carlyle to be any different. Private
equity returns are notoriously volatile and Carlyle is heavily
exposed: 36 percent of its revenue comes directly from its
corporate private equity business.
"Private equity companies are unique in that you either
believe in the senior professionals and are along for the ride
or you don't invest," said Richard Truesdell, a New York-based
capital markets partner at law firm Davis Polk.
Northwestern University finance professor Yael Hochberg
agreed: "This should eventually pay off, but not in the short
term," she said.
Carlyle last week filed paperwork for an initial public
offering of up to $100 million. It is expected to come to
market in the first half of 2012 as an offering of roughly $1
billion.
TOUGH MARKET
Private equity firms' ability to realize gains is tied to
the economy because economic conditions determine a firm's
ability to do new deals and to exit old ones, said Steven
Kaplan, a University of Chicago professor who specializes in
private equity. "A KKR, a Blackstone, a Carlyle -- their stocks
will be tied to the economy," he said.
Fears about Europe's sovereign debt crisis are easing but
U.S. economic recovery remains disappointing. The Federal
Reserve last month said it would keep interest rates ultra-low
until at least the middle of 2013.
The VIX, which measures market volatility and is often used
as a proxy for investors' level of worry, is over 30. Some
bankers say that when the VIX climbs over 25 it can be hard to
do IPOs, which is one of the major ways that firms exit their
investments.
The IPO market shut down at the end of July and has yet to
reopen. The spreads on leveraged loans have widened.
Carlyle declined to comment.
(Reporting by Clare Baldwin in New York, editing by Matthew
Lewis)