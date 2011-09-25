RPT-IPO VIEW-China Web IPO flow to US threatened by crackdown

* China seeking more control of foreign investment
* CSRC, Commerce Ministry reviewing "VIE" structure
* US listings of Chinese Internet companies at risk
* Review comes amid accounting scandals, protest worries
* VIEs are a "Frankenstein construction" - short seller
By Clare Baldwin
NEW YORK, Sept 23 Chinese Internet companies
could have a tougher time listing on U.S. stock exchanges
because of an expected Beijing clampdown on a favored corporate
structure.
It is unlikely to halt all new U.S. listings of Web
companies that want to follow in the footsteps of heavyweights
such as Baidu Inc (BIDU.O) and Renren Inc (RENN.N), but it
could prevent some and slow the progress of others.
Earlier this week, Reuters reported legal sources saying
the China Securities Regulatory Commission has authored a
request to the Chinese government's equivalent of a cabinet,
the State Council, asking it to take action against the
structure, known as a Variable Interest Entity, or VIE.
Web companies and others from sectors deemed important to
China's interests use the VIE structure, which usually involves
an entity in the Cayman Islands or another offshore haven, to
get around Chinese restrictions on direct foreign investments
in strategic sectors.
VIEs operate in a legal gray area - the structure means
that the shares foreign investors get to own in Chinese
companies listed in the U.S. are really shares in a revenue
stream rather than direct equity stakes in the operating
company.
Because VIEs are agreements between the Chinese operating
company and its listed counterpart to funnel the revenues to
investors, they expose the foreign investor to risk should the
agreement fall apart.
Chinese authorities have tightened rules and threatened
further crackdowns several times in recent years.
"In China, if what you're doing is not explicitly
permitted, you have to assume it's not," said David Wolf, chief
executive of Beijing management-advisory firm Wolf Asia Group.
The possibility of increased regulation was confirmed on
Tuesday when Commerce Ministry spokesman Shen Danyang said that
while he was unaware of the report to the State Council his
ministry would work with other Chinese government departments
to keep a closer eye on the use of VIEs.
Many in the U.S. believe there will be a crackdown due to
mounting pressure from a series of accounting scandals at many
U.S.-listed Chinese companies that have resulted in auditor
resignations, stock exchange delistings and investigations.
U.S. regulators are accused alternately of being too harsh
and too slow to react to the scandals. Chinese regulators,
meanwhile, have done little to curb the alleged fraud and have
denied inspectors access to China-based auditors.
The move to more closely examine VIEs could be an
acknowledgment by China that its lack of oversight is a
liability and it needs to take a more hands-on approach since
the alleged fraud has hurt investor appetite.
It also comes amid a wider assault by the Chinese
authorities on the relative freedom that Internet companies
have had in recent years.
The use of the Internet, particularly Tweet-type services,
to protest about the behavior of authorities - highlighted by
public outrage about a deadly rail crash in Wenzhou in eastern
China in July - is threatening to a leadership in Beijing that
has watched Arab Spring protests topple governments.
The expected transition of power in 2012 from President Hu
Jintao to Vice President Xi Jinping has also made the
authorities ultra-sensitive to any signs of unrest.
The VIE structure, which has been effective in
circumventing foreign investment rules, would not be that easy
to replace.
"For Chinese companies that are looking at accessing
international capital markets there are not too many
alternatives to VIE structures," said Thomas Shoesmith, head of
law firm Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP's China practice.
"In the Internet space there is no alternative. If you're on
the Chinese side and you don't do a VIE structure you can't
access the money."
Still, he said any changes may be modest. "It's unlikely
that the Chinese government is going to slam the door," he
said. "It's certainly almost impossible that they would unwind
anything, unlikely that they would slam the door on a
significant industry sector -- but not impossible, so it's
worth being wary."
China is unlikely to touch companies that are already
listed but VIE regulations could slow down new foreign listings
if, for example, companies have to first get approval from the
Ministry of Commerce to form a VIE, said a telecoms and
Internet research analyst who spoke on condition of anonymity.
If nothing else, more control over VIEs could allow China
to pick which Internet companies succeed or fail.
Those that are in political favor could be allowed to raise
money in the United States but others without government
support might struggle to get approval for a VIE.
This could also be a way to direct more Chinese companies
onto the nation's own capital markets then this could give them
another lever with which to do that.