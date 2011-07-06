版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges lower as services growth slows

NEW YORK, July 6 U.S. stocks edged lower on Wednesday after a report showed the U.S. services sector expanded at a slower pace than expected last month.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 9.88 points, or 0.08 percent, to 12,559.99. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX dropped 4.94 points, or 0.37 percent, to 1,332.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 9.03 points, or 0.32 percent, to 2,816.74.

(Editing by Kenneth Barry)

