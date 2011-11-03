US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St hits session lows after ISM data

BRIEF-Boral says shareholders of Headwaters approve acquisition by co
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Nov 3 U.S. stocks fell to session lows, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq in negative territory on Thursday after data on the services sector fell short of expectations.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 33.15 points, or 0.28 percent, to 11,869.19. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX shed 0.43 points, or 0.03 percent, to 1,237.47. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 7.00 points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,632.98. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Legal settlement with the city of Chicago - Qui Tam claim-rdf.ax
SYDNEY, Feb 6 After a long pause, the auctioneer commissioned to sell a northern Sydney beach-side apartment for in excess of A$800,000 ($614,391) puts his gavel away, unable to entice a single bid.