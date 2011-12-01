US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St higher after manufacturing data

BRIEF-Manchester United PLC Q2 basic earnings per share 10.69 pence
* Manchester United PLC says Q2 adjusted basic earnings per share 10.63 pence
NEW YORK Dec 1 U.S. stocks traded choppily with indexes slightly higher on Thursday after a survey showed the pace of growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector picked up in November to its strongest level since June,
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 5.19 points, or 0.04 percent, to 12,050.87. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 3.14 points, or 0.25 percent, to 1,250.10. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 14.14 points, or 0.54 percent, to 2,634.48.
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Private equity firm KKR & Co LP reported lower-than-expected earnings on Thursday as losses in privately held investments that have yet to be realized dragged on overall performance.
* Tremor Video reports strong full-year and record fourth-quarter 2016 financial results; announces ceo transition