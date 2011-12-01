版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St higher after manufacturing data

NEW YORK Dec 1 U.S. stocks traded choppily with indexes slightly higher on Thursday after a survey showed the pace of growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector picked up in November to its strongest level since June,

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 5.19 points, or 0.04 percent, to 12,050.87. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 3.14 points, or 0.25 percent, to 1,250.10. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 14.14 points, or 0.54 percent, to 2,634.48.

