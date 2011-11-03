US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures edge higher after jobless data

BRIEF-Boral says shareholders of Headwaters approve acquisition by co
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Nov 3 U.S. stock index futures added to gains in choppy trade on Thursday after data showed new U.S. claims for unemployment benefits fell last week while U.S. nonfarm productivity increased during the third quarter.
S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 9.4 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 gained 90 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 rose 6.5 points. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Legal settlement with the city of Chicago - Qui Tam claim-rdf.ax
SYDNEY, Feb 6 After a long pause, the auctioneer commissioned to sell a northern Sydney beach-side apartment for in excess of A$800,000 ($614,391) puts his gavel away, unable to entice a single bid.