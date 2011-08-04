US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures pare losses after data

NEW YORK, Aug 4 Wall Street equity futures fell on Thursday but eased off earlier lows after a reading on the labor market came in slightly better than expected.

Weekly initial jobless claims totaled 400,000, less than the 405,000 that was forecast. [ID:nOAT004845]

S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 10.10 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 sank 63 points and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 lost 22.25 points. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica)