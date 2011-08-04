版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures pare losses after data

 NEW YORK, Aug 4 Wall Street equity futures fell
on Thursday but eased off earlier lows after a reading on the
labor market came in slightly better than expected.
 Weekly initial jobless claims totaled 400,000, less than
the 405,000 that was forecast. [ID:nOAT004845]
 S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 10.10 points and were below
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 sank 63
points and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 lost 22.25 points.
  (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica)

