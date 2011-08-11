US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures pare losses after data

NEW YORK Aug 11 U.S. stock futures pared losses on Thursday after data showed initial claims for jobless benefits fell to a four-month low last week and were slightly better than expected.

S&P 500 futures SPc1 were off 12 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 lost 100 points and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 sank 16 points. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica)