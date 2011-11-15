US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures tumble as euro zone fears grow

NEW YORK Nov 15 U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Tuesday as a rise in European bond yields, including a jump in the Italian benchmark 10-year to above 7 percent, highlighted market fears that Europe's debt crisis was mushrooming into a wider systemic problem.

S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 15.5 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 slid 123 points, while Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 lost 32.75 points. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)